Elon Musk reveals Tesla will accept Dogecoin payments

- Tesla accepts the Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin as a payment method.
- Dogecoin price is up 15% within the past 24 hours as investors are bullish on the boost in utility.
- Elon Musk, Tesla’s billionaire CEO, believes that Dogecoin is better for transactions than Bitcoin.
Elon Musk, tech billionaire and CEO of Tesla, announced that the electric car manufacturer will accept Dogecoin payments. The company will accept the memecoin as a payment method for some of its merchandise.
Tesla open to Dogecoin payments
Earlier on Tuesday, Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla will make merchandise buyable with Dogecoin and “see how that goes”. Musk’s tweet comes after weeks of Dogecoin holders asking Tesla to accept the memecoin as a payment method.
Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021
Tesla’s acceptance of Dogecoin has fueled a bullish narrative in the memecoin’s price, pushing daily gains above 25%. The use of Dogecoin for buying Tesla merchandise is likely to drive the utility and adoption of the memecoin higher.
Named Time magazine’s person of the year, Musk told in an interview that Dogecoin is better for transactions than Bitcoin.
Musk said,
The transaction value of Bitcoin is low, and the cost per transaction is high. At least at a space level, it is suitable as a store of value. But fundamentally, Bitcoin is not a good substitute for transactional currency.
The billionaire believes that though Dogecoin was created as a joke, it is better suited for transactions. He adds,
Even though it was created as a silly joke, Dogecoin is better suited for transactions. The total transaction flow that you do with Dogecoin is… transactions per day has much higher potential than Bitcoin.
Musk believes that Dogecoin encourages people to spend rather than hoard it as a store of value. This makes the memecoin superior to Bitcoin when it comes to being used as a payment method.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Dogecoin price could crash to $0.087
Dogecoin price needs to tread lightly as it is on a vital level, a breakdown of which could lead to a steep correction. This crash could take DOGE back to levels last seen at the start of the 2021 bull run. Therefore, investors need to pay close attention to the meme coin over the coming days.
SEC v Ripple update: Bitcoin, Ethereum never declared non-securities
The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has revealed that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have not been declared non-securities. The regulator is likely to pursue an investigation into ETH once the litigation with Ripple ends.
Axie Infinity Price Prediction: AXS to shed gains by 15% as bulls disappear
Axie Infinity price is in the process of filling a fair value gap, extending from $102.62 to $79.20. On-chain metrics support the 15% crash forecast from a technical perspective. A swing high above $116.22 will indicate a potential shift in the trend and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Over 50 million German citizens could soon trade crypto directly from their checking accounts
Over 400 savings banks in Germany could soon allow customers to start trading cryptocurrencies from their accounts starting early next year. The German Savings Banks Association may soon enable digital asset purchases to more than 50 million customers.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.