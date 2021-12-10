SafeMoon dominates Google searches with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, ahead of V2 launch

SafeMoon dominates the “where to buy” section of Google searches, alongside dog-themed meme tokens Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Analysts have noted that SafeMoon price is showing signs of recovery as the altcoin experiences higher lows.

SafeMoon CEO revealed that the upgrading has begun, and once the internal items are finished, the V2 countdown will be complete.

SafeMoon, along with dog-themed cryptocurrencies Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. The V2 launch is not scheduled yet, and analysts expect the event to have a massive impact on the token’s SafeMoon.

Analysts predict SafeMoon price recovery as the token dominates Google searches

Google recently announced its top searches of 2021, where meme tokens Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and SafeMoon top the list. The “Where to buy” section shows these three cryptocurrencies among the top five in the list.

The memecoins have been the most popular cryptocurrencies in terms of dominance and social activity. John Karony, the CEO of SafeMoon, recently mentioned in an interview that the V2 upgrade has begun, and once the internal items are finished, the countdown will be complete.

Based on data from Google, over 78 million new users started investing in cryptocurrencies in 2021. SafeMoon, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were the top tokens purchased by new crypto investors.

SafeMoon recently announced its partnership with HoDooi.com, a multi-chain NFT marketplace.

In the meantime #SAFEMOONARMY:



We are proud to announce an amazing partnership with .@hodooicom, an NFT platform and token. #HOD (their token) is now live on the #SAFEMOONWALLET and #SWaP.



This is just the beginning…#SAFEMOON is the #Evolution! https://t.co/xoCzjdUAzG — John Karony (@CptHodl) December 7, 2021

Excluding centralized exchanges, SafeMoon holders have crossed 2,950,000 investors. HOD token (HoDooi.com’s native token) is now available on SafeMoon Swap.

SafeMoon price has posted over 48% losses over the past two weeks. However, as the V2 launch draws close, analysts are bullish on SafeMoon price.

As the token hits lower lows, analysts expect the price to recover. FXStreet analysts have evaluated the SafeMoon price trend and predicted that the token could retest all-time lows after losing support.

Analysts expect a 55% surge in SafeMoon price based on the formation of a symmetrical triangle formation. This pattern is considered indicative of a bullish trend in SafeMoon price.