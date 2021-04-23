Cryptos are down as expected, due to fear of potential higher US capital texes and legal issues but there can be some potential support. However, on the intraday basis seems like a five-wave cycle is unfinished, so be aware of a downside pressure today and maybe we will see some recovery during the weekend.
BTC/USD
BTCUSD is slowing down after we noticed wave 5 of V, so be aware of deeper and longer higher degree correction now which should be made by three waves A-B-C down to the first support around 43k level.
IOT/USD is turning nicely down after we noticed 5th wave, so we are tracking a higher degree A-B-C correction that can stop anywhere here in the 1.45 – 0.90 zone. Waiting for strong and impulsive rebound to confirm a completed correction.
Bitcoin Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.
Ripple and SEC clash again as lawsuit becomes even more uncertain
XRP had a major rally at the beginning of April as investors grew confident in the outcome of the SEC lawsuit. However, the entire cryptocurrency market had a significant crash, and the SEC case outcome is not as straightforward as previously thought.
Dogecoin primed to rebound after defending key support level
Dogecoin price had a massive crash since its new all-time high at $0.45. The digital asset reached the top 5 in the market capitalization ranking after a massive rally.
Cardano eyes $1 amid market-wide sell-off
Cardano price shows weakness that has kept it from surging higher. Due to a recent spike in selling pressure, ADA has restarted its drop and eyes levels last seen during the weekend crash.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs
Bitcoin price hitting a new all-time high and Coinbase’s direct listing are perhaps two of the most important developments surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency over the past week.