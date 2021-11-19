Good morning Crypto traders! Crypto market is in a free fall as we have been warning for a long time and we will now have to be aware of more weakness till the end of the year.

Bitcoin, BTCUSD is sharply and impulsively down in the 4-hour chart after we noticed 5th wave, so seems like temporary top is in place and we can expect much bigger decline at least in three waves A/1-B/2-C/3. Currently we are still tracking wave A/1, but pullback in wave B/2 can be around the corner, so be aware of short-term corrective recovery before the downtrend within wave C or 3 resumes.

Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis

