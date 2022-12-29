- Polkadot price got slaughtered on Wednesday with a loss of over 4% intraday.
- DOT bulls were outpaced by bears as the sell-off in tech equities keeps ongoing.
- With the last support gone and new lows printed for 2022, the road is open toward $3.76.
Polkadot (DOT) price action tanked on Wednesday as global markets continued their sell-off, with equities leading the decline off the cliff. One of the scenarios on the table was that this last trading week trading would be very binary due to thin liquidity, and it could feel as if traders were flipping a coin on where they would next take price action. As the (snow)ball is rolling now, it is time to get out of the way in order not to get caught in an avalanche.
Polkadot set to trigger an avalanche of sell orders
Polkadot price is having a hard time as external headwinds determine which direction the DOT price action will go. The biggest determinant is the equity markets that have been continuing their selling spree since the beginning of December. As almost all three major equity indices dropped another 1% individually overnight, DOT price saw bulls defaulting on holding that $4.40 low for 2022.
DOT, meanwhile, is printing a new low near $4.30 and might be looking to rebound a little bit, but it is really in a no man’s land. There are no clean handles or pivotal levels in sight, which makes this bounce very fragile and questionable in its validity. Rather expect to see another decline of roughly 14% towards $3.76, which is the low for August 24th, 2020, to trigger a firm bounce and support for bulls to build upon.
DOT/USD daily chart
Taking the price action for Polkadot in November into the analysis, it becomes clear that DOT has been a sell-on-rallies, meaning that any pop higher got met with firm selling and, as a consequence, a new low was printed just a few days later. Should there be a pop higher this time, look for the break of the red descending trend line to indicate that the push behind the turnaround is solid. Once that happens, bulls will jump in on that break and push price action higher up towards $5.25 to test the 55-day Simple Moving Average, which will act as a cap.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana battles intense scrutiny after Samuel Bankman-Fried FTX empire collapse, will SOL survive in 2023?
Solana lost nearly 95% of its value over the past year, in the aftermath of the FTX collapse and bankruptcy. The Ethereum-alternative is struggling to hold steady after Samuel Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange suffered insolvency.
Uniswap traders move out of the pennant, looking for a 10% drop
Uniswap (UNI) price action performs a clear break below the pennant formation that was marked up on the charts after what could have been a bear trap on Tuesday.
Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0
Polkadot (DOT) price action tanked on Wednesday as global markets continued their sell-off, with equities leading the decline off the cliff. One of the scenarios on the table was that this last trading week trading would be very binary due to thin liquidity
Binance and KuCoin users connected to trading bot 3Commas hit by 100,000 API leak
Binance, KuCoin and other cryptocurrency trading platforms where users granted access to trading bot 3Commas through API keys are hit by an exploit.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.