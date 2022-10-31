- Polkadot price faces strong opposition at the 100-day SMA.
- The TD Sequential indicator could send a sell signal that may compel DOT price to revisit its $6.00 support.
- A break above the seller congestion at $7.13 will keep Polkadot price on the path to $10.00.
Polkadot price is on the cusp of snapping out of a bullish breakout to $6.90. Apart from Binance Coin (BNB), most crypto assets are back in the red, with DOT also set to retreat further before continuing with its northbound move to $10.00.
Polkadot price bows as overhead pressure mounts
The parachain token eyed a major move to $10.00 as it rebounded from its key demand area at $6.00. However, overhead pressure started to grow as it approached $6.90. The 100-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) (in blue) added weight to this resistance zone – a situation gradually changing DOT’s technical outlook from bullish to bearish.
DOT/USD daily chart
Polkadot price trades at $6.63 at the time of writing while bears work around the clock to bring down the price. Short-term support is expected at the 50-day SMA (in red), but investors should be prepared to incur more losses if push comes to shove.
The TD Sequential indicator will probably send a sell signal in the coming days. The call to investors and traders to short DOT will manifest in a green nine candlestick. In addition to this green candle, traders should confirm that the high of the sixth and seventh bars in the count is exceeded by that of the eighth and ninth candles.
A bearish pattern in the shape of a rising wedge has formed on the four-hour chart, as shown below. If the DOT price slides below the pattern’s lower line, it could lead to a profitable short position with a possible exit target at $6.25.
DOT/USD four-hour chart
The RSI (Relative Strength Index has retreated into the neutral region as it forms a bearish divergence with price. If its downward slope continues, Polkadot price will have no option but to stretch its next leg down. For this reason, stubbornly bearish traders could wait for the price to retest support at $6.00 before closing their sell positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
