- Dogecoin price is finding its footing as it tags the $0.139 to $0.144 order block.
- A bounce from the order block could push the dog-themed crypto to sweep the equal highs at $0.168.
- A breakdown of this order block could see DOGE sweep the equal lows at $0.122.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is stuck trading between two key levels. Additionally, DOGE has no directional bias and will likely continue its rangebound movement for the next few days.
Also read: Dogecoin appears headed for golden cross
Dogecoin price at crossroads
Dogecoin price crashed 45% between March 28 and April 13 in conjunction with the correction noted across the broader crypto market. After April 13, however, DOGE slid into consolidation and is trying to find its footing to establish a directional bias.
But for Dogecoin price to either move higher or lower, it needs the crypto market, and specifically, Bitcoin, to kickstart a move. Additionally, DOGE needs to sustain above the $0.139 to $0.144 order block, which could attract sidelined buyers and propel the dog-themed crypto to tag $0.168 and climb higher. In this case, the $0.139 to $0.144 order block is the up candlestick formed on April 29.
This move would constitute a 17% gain. But in some cases, DOGE could eye a retest of $0.181, pushing the total profit to 25%.
Until the Bitcoin outlook improves, DOGE's upside will most likely be capped at $0.181, the weekly resistance level.
DOGE/USDT 12-hour chart
While the bullish thesis for Dogecoin price makes sense, it is unlikely the market moves that way. In some cases, DOGE could breach the $0.139 to $0.144 order block, triggering a 12% to 15% crash for the altcoin, leading to the sweep of the equal lows formed at $0.122. This move would constitute a 12% crash, but it is likely the meme coin could stablize around the $0.128 daily support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethena plans to leverage USDe to integrate DeFi, CeFi and traditional finance
Ethena (ENA), a protocol developed on the Ethereum blockchain offering a synthetic stablecoin (USDe) that operates across various DeFi applications, announced on Friday that itsUSDe will integrate DeFi, CeFi and traditional finance as part of its 2024 roadmap.
XRP hovers above $0.50 as Ripple joins alliance to simplify recovery of digital assets
XRP trades around $0.5174 early on Friday, wiping out gains from earlier in the week, as Ripple announced it has joined an alliance to support digital asset recovery alongside Hedera and the Algorand Foundation.
Toncoin price surges as Notcoin gains attention across the crypto community
TON saw a brief rally on Thursday following a recent announcement that Binance and OKX will launch Notcoin (NOT) as the newest token on the Binance launchpool and the OKX Jumpstart.
AI crypto coins rally ahead of ChatGPT creator OpenAI plans to announce Google search competitor on Monday
Barely before the hype around NVIDIA stock gain is over, AI crypto tokens have another bullish catalyst coming their way, which could provide more tailwinds to drive the price of the sector’s tokens.
Bitcoin: Why BTC is close to a bottom
Bitcoin (BTC) price efforts of a recovery this week have been countered by selling pressure during the onset of the American session. However, the downside potential appears to have been capped. Markets have noted significant trading differences between sessions, and while the Asian market showed strength, whatever ground they were able to cover was oftentimes wiped out by traders in the US.