- Dogecoin price finds support near 200-day Exponential Moving Average.
- On-chain data suggests DOGE’s development activity is rising.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.128 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price could experience a 20% rally in the short to medium term, according to technical indicators and on-chain metrics, as the dog-based meme coin finds support on key levels amid a rise in development activity.
Dogecoin price shows potential
Dogecoin price finds support around its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.132.
This level roughly coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.133, drawn from the swing low of $0.074 on January 8 to a swing high of $0.229 on March 28.
If this support level of $0.132 holds, DOGE could rally 20% from its current trading price of $0.141 to tag the $0.175 daily high from May 26.
If the bulls are aggressive and the overall crypto market outlook is positive, then DOGE could extend an additional rally of 14% to the bearish order block area, which extends between $0.198 and $0.202. A bearish order block refers to specific price areas where large market participants, such as institutional traders, have previously placed significant sell orders.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
Santiment’s Development Activity metric tracks the frequency of project development events recorded in the public GitHub repository over time.
A rise in this metric usually suggests continuous endeavors to uphold, innovate and improve the protocol, which is generally seen as favorable by investors and stakeholders. Conversely, a decline in the metric might raise apprehensions about the project's endurance, capacity for innovation, and engagement with the community in the foreseeable future.
As in DOGE’s case, the index rose from 0.166 on June 11 to 0.452 on June 13. This rise in DOGE's Developing Activity adds further credence to the bullish outlook.
DOGE Development Activity chart
Based on IntoTheBlock's Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM), nearly 409,330 addresses accumulated 45.26 billion DOGE tokens at an average price of $0.114 These addresses bought the dog-based meme token between $0.096 and $0.138, which makes it a key support zone. These investors will likely add more to their holdings if the price retraces.
Interestingly, the $0.096 to $0.138 zone mentioned from a technical analysis perspective coincides with the GIOM findings, making this zone a key reversal zone to watch.
DOGE GIOM chart
Even though the on-chain metric and technical analysis point to a bullish outlook, if DOGE’s daily candlestick closes below $0.128, the daily support level, this move would invalidate the bullish thesis by producing a lower low on a daily timeframe. This development could see Dogecoin's price fall 8% to the weekly support level of $0.118.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
