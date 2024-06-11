- Dogecoin’s active addresses and volume have declined steadily in June.
- Shiba Inu supply on exchanges climbs to the highest level in nearly six months.
- DOGE and SHIB prices fall by nearly 3% on Tuesday.
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) on-chain metrics signal a loss of relevance among market participants, suggesting that both meme coins could extend recent losses. Active addresses and volume have declined in June, signaling lower levels of activity among traders.
On-chain metrics support correction in DOGE, SHIB
Data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment shows a steady decrease in Dogecoin’s active addresses and volume in June. The two metrics help identify an asset’s relevance and demand among market participants.
Shrinking volume and declining active addresses are typical of an asset suffering a price correction.
Dogecoin active addresses and volume vs. price
While Dogecoin is the largest meme coin by market cap, Shiba Inu ranks second. SHIB has noted a rise in the token’s supply on exchanges in June. Typically, a higher volume of tokens on exchanges denotes higher selling pressure on SHIB as it becomes more likely for traders to sell their holdings. If investors finally opt to do so in large volumes, it could contribute to a further price correction.
SHIB’s supply on exchanges has hit its highest level in nearly six months, as seen in the Santiment chart below. Combined with an insignificant increase in volume, it supports a bearish thesis.
SHIB supply on exchanges vs. price
The prices of both dog-themed meme coins have declined nearly 3% on Tuesday.
Looking at the past seven days, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have experienced even sharper losses. DOGE is down more than 10% to trade at $0.1417 at the time of writing, while SHIB loses 9% to $0.00002235. Both tokens’ prices have been dragged by the broader crypto market correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum could see a bullish reversal as issuers plan to market it as the ‘ultimate app store’
Ethereum ecosystem generated more revenue in Q1 than Etsy, Robinhood or Reddit. Issuers plan to market Ethereum as a 'producing tech stock' and the 'ultimate app store’.
UNI set for a rally following Uniswap Labs' purchase of Crypto: The Game
Uniswap (UNI) Labs announced the acquisition of the survival game Crypto: The Game (CTG) in an X post on Monday. The announcement positively impacted UNI's price, which saw a 6% increase in the past 24 hours.
Crypto investment products see record-breaking inflows following growth in Bitcoin ETFs
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs hit record-breaking inflows in the first week of June, according to a report from CoinShares. Inflows hit a record-breaking $2 billion with Bitcoin ETFs leading the rally. Bitcoin is yet to experience a price surge despite the high inflows.
Solana kicks out validators extracting value from users through sandwich attacks
Solana Foundation announces removal of validators conducting sandwich attacks on its network. Developers and users have opposing views on the issue, especially after the DoJ's charges against two brothers for similar attacks on Ethereum.
Bitcoin: Is BTC ready for a new all-time high?
Bitcoin whales have increased buying activity to the highest level in two months. Investors show no signs of FOMO despite BTC’s recent tussle with the $70,000 mark. US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced a notable uptick in activity, reflecting growing market interest.