Dogecoin price prints two bearish candles on Saturday after climbing to $0.0684.

The buildup of overhead pressure at $0.0688 paints a grim picture for DOGE ahead of the new week.

Traders should consider new entries at the 200-day SMA on the four-hour chart to long Dogecoin price.

Dogecoin price is at a critical juncture in the wake of a 22% jump in value this week. Initially, the move from support at $0.0560 saw Doge price respect a descending channel’s lower boundary.

A break above the channel defied negative economic news from the United States and the United Kingdom to close the gap to $0.0684. The largest meme token must consolidate gains at a higher level to secure a continued rally to $0.1000.

Has Dogecoin price exhausted its upside momentum?

Dogecoin price is exchanging hands at $0.0654 while bulls double down on their efforts to prevent erasing the progress made over the last few days. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) affirms that buyers currently have the upper hand. However, further movement north would be restricted due to the decreasing trading volume.

DOGE/USD four-hour chart

Dogecoin price needs to make a four-hour to a daily close above the seller congestion at $0.0600. Otherwise, investors should start to acclimatize to an imminent pullback. The 200-day (purple) Simple Moving Average (SMA) is one of the key targets on the downside – the second being the 50-day SMA (red) at $0.0600.

It is preferable for Dogecoin price to first gather more liquidity before entering the second phase of its quest to reclaim the $0.1000 level. The IOMAP model reveals the presence of voluminous selling pressure between $0.0678 and $0.0698. Approximately 86,000 addresses previously bought 42.54 billion tokens in the range. It will be challenging for Dogecoin price to navigate through this hostile area because investors might consider offloading their bags at their respective breakeven points.

Dogecoin IOMAP model

On the other hand, the on-chain reveals the lack of vital support areas, which means the gains accrued this week are in danger of being wiped out. This sentiment also calls for caution from traders – consider locking in profits when you can, remembering the bear market is not over yet.