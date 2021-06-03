Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE reveals signs of exhaustion after 42% advance

- Dogecoin price spiked 42% after Coinbase listing on Wednesday.
- Despite the massive surge, DOGE could rally another 16% if the bulls band together.
- The MRI indicator has flashed a warning sign, indicating that further rise could prompt a reversal signal.
Dogecoin price was on a slow decline before its listing on one of the top exchanges in the world, Coinbase. This news pushed DOGE exponentially higher but has not tagged a critical resistance level yet.
Dogecoin price could rally on fumes of Coinbase listing
Dogecoin price saw a 23% downswing between May 26 and May 29 before finding stable grounds at $0.293. The bounce from this support level pushed DOGE up to $0.328, which triggered the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s reversal signal.
Despite this cycle top indication, Dogecoin price kick-started its 42% rally due to the Coinbase announcement, which pushed it to $0.448.
Although this upswing was incredible, it failed to tag the resistance level at $0.45 and a crucial supply zone extending from $0.481 to $0.515. This premature exhaustion seems to be bouncing off the immediate support level at $0.399, while the MRI has popped a preemptive cycle top indicator in the form of a yellow down arrow on the 4-hour chart.
Such indecision suggests that the rally might not be over yet and that a further spike in Dogecoin price is possible. In this case, the doge-themed cryptocurrency could rally another 16% to tag the said supply zone’s lower limit at $0.481.
If such development unfolds, the MRI will flash a full-blown reversal signal in the form of a red 'one' candlestick, forecasting a one-to-four candlestick correction.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
However, if the buyers fail to muster up the momentum and rise higher, Dogecoin could either consolidate along the support level at $0.399 or produce a decisive close below it. The latter would kick-start an 8% descent to the subsequent demand barrier at $0.367.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
