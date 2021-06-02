“People are still going to be cautious long-term, but this debut will eventually have some ability to attract traditional investors" said Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst at Oanda.
Retail traders have been howling at the moon ever since Tuesday’s blogpost by Coinbase saying traders on its Pro platform can begin trading dogecoin (DOGE, +13.03%) as early as Thursday, depending on “liquidity” conditions.
Dogecoin was trading at 41 cents at the time of writing, representing a 32% gain in the last 24 hours.
So, what does the listing mean for the meme cryptocurrency? We asked several analysts, fund managers and competing exchanges for their take on how the markets will receive a new market letting customers have a bite of dogecoin.
Edward Moya, Oanda
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
