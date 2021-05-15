- Dogecoin price continues to consolidate the two-day spike of 55%.
- A swift reversal below $0.371 condemns bullish outlook for the memecoin.
- Coinbase listing will offer thousands of new investors the opportunity to participate in the DOGE phenomena.
Dogecoin price ignited on May 13 following a subtle tweet from Elon Musk where he announced that he had begun working with DOGE developers to enhance system transaction efficiency. The sizeable rebound is only sustainable if it can rally beyond $0.597.
Dogecoin price emulates the perils of a cryptocurrency beloved by social media
Before the Musk-inspired rally on May 13, Dogecoin price had been drifting in a descending channel on the 4-hour chart following two failed attempts to overcome the topside trend line originating at the January 29 high and running through the April 16 high at $0.453.
During the channel decline, DOGE identified support at the convergence of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally beginning on April 22 at $0.371 with the 200 four-hour simple moving average (SMA) at $0.339. It was a bullish prelude to the Musk announcement.
Currently, Dogecoin price is trading slightly below $0.597, a significant level that will confirm the bullish intentions of DOGE. A successful breakthrough leaves DOGE ready to race to the 138.2% extension of the April decline at $0.711. The level will be challenging because it created resistance on May 5 and May 7.
An escape above $0.711 will prompt a test of the topside trend line at $0.841, a level that converged with the 138.2% extension on May 5 and May 7 to repel the Dogecoin price rally.
If FOMO enters the market, Dogecoin price should overcome the resistance and rally to the 161.8% extension of the April decline at $0.940 and potentially to the psychologically important $1.00, representing a 90% gain from price at the time of writing.
DOGE/USD 4-hour chart
A decline below the April 16 high at $0.453 will raise the odds that Dogecoin price shapes a more complex bottom at best or has effectively printed an important high on May 8. To confirm a bearish outlook for Dogecoin price, the altcoin needs to decline below the firm support of $0.371, the intersection of the 61.8% retracement and the 200 four-hour moving average.
A breakdown below $0.371 places DOGE investors in a vulnerable position with no credible support until $0.138.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin bulls hold the key for 40% gains
Dogecoin price has seen a massive surge after Elon Musk’s recent tweet revealed that he is working with the developers of the meme coin to improve its transaction efficiency. With DOGE approaching a critical point in its uptrend, more gains stand to be realized if buyers push through.
Ethereum Classic targets $500 next
Ethereum Classic price surged by over 400% during the first week of May, creating a new all-time high at nearly $180. ETC has retraced since then by over 50% and is currently trading at $0.87. Now, this cryptocurrency seems prime to resume its uptrend as it tries to break out from a continuation pattern.
Ripple reversal could result in 30% advance
XRP price has witnessed a massive crash due to the Tesla-induced market crash on Wednesday. Now Ripple could either test the immediate demand barrier or slice through the supply zone to rally higher.
Bitcoin clings to support, on-chain metrics show sellers' onslaught
Bitcoin price underwent a severe nosedive as Elon Musk revealed Tesla’s decision on accepting payment in BTC. This development was the major highlight of the week, with the recent mining difficulty adjustment coming in at a close second.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.