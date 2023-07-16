Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE likely to rally 25% above this level

- Dogecoin price has been consolidating below the $0.0712 to $0.108 range.
- A swift recovery above $0.0712 could trigger a 25% rally for DOGE holders.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.0624 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Dogecoin price shows a struggle as it approaches key blockade. A successful flip of this hurdle into a support floor could kickstart an explosive move higher for DOGE bulls.
Also read: Dogecoin price recovers from the heaviest shorting of 2023
Dogecoin price edges closer to breakout
Dogecoin price has been consolidating below the $0.0712 to $0.108 range for nearly 40 days. The Awesome Oscillator has flipped above the zero line, and Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also moved above the mean level at 50.
These signs indicate that the bullish momentum is on the rise. Lastly, the Wave Trend indicator has also managed to flip above the zero line, with a potential bullish crossover on its way. So, investors need to keep a close eye on Dogecoin price, which is edging closer to a breakout.
A decisive flip of the $0.0712 hurdle into a support floor on the daily or a higher timeframe would trigger a bull rally. The short-term target includes the sell-side liquidity at $0.08. The second target would be the midpoint of the aforementioned range at $0.0896.
This move, in total, would constitute a 25.77% gain for Dogecoin price.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Dogecoin price gets rejected at the $0.0712 resistance level, it could retrace 11.50% to tag the $0.642 support floor. A breakout of this support barrier would create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
In such a case, Dogecoin price could revisit the $0.0539 foothold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
