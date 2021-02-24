DOGE/USD extends corrective pullback from 200-bar SMA.

RSI recovery from oversold area backs the latest run-up.

The downward sloping trend line from February 07 keeps sellers hopeful.

DOGE/USD holds on to the previous bounce-off key SMA while picking up bids near 0.0480 during early Wednesday. The altcoin recently picked up bids as RSI bounces off oversold territory.

While the recovery moves eye a fortnight-old resistance line, currently around 0.0555, further upside needs to overcome bearish MACD before challenging the previous week’s top near 0.0660.

In a case where Dogecoin bulls remain dominant past-0.0660, the double tops near the monthly high of 0.0880 will be the key to watch.

Alternatively, a downside break of 200-bar SMA level of 0.0447 will recall the sub-0.0300 area while targeting the late-January swing lows near 0.0220.

Overall, DOGE/USD consolidates the gains with intermediate bounces off key support.

DOGE/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected