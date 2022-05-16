- Dogecoin price action takes a breather after its massive rally from last week’s lows.
- A continuation move higher for DOGE remains likely.
- Downside risks exist but are limited in scope compared to potential gains.
Dogecoin price action has experienced some major whipsaws in price action since last week. Unless something drastic or unexpected happens, that behavior is likely to continue into this week.
Dogecoin price rallies after hitting new YTD and 2022 lows
Dogecoin price has made some major price swings over the past week. Upon hitting new 2022 lows on May 12 at $0.069, DOGE then rallied higher back to $0.93 on May 15 – a 35% gain from the lows.
The flash crash experienced by Dogecoin (and the broader cryptocurrency market) last week did complete one technical condition that would yield a strong case for continued momentum upwards. As a result, DOGE (finally) moved through the extremely thin zone in the 2021 Volume Profile and bounced off the top of the next high volume node at $0.07.
As a result of the rapid drop last week and the subsequent support level found, Dogecoin price has generated an aggressive long opportunity on its $0.005/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart.
The theoretical long entry for Dogecoin price is a buy stop order at $0.095, a stop loss at $0.08, and a profit target at $0.145. The trade setup represents a 3.33:1 reward for the risk with an implied profit target of 57% from the entry. A trailing stop of two to three boxes would help prevent any profit made post entry.
DOGE/USDT $0.005/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The long setup for Dogecoin price is based on a Point and Figure pattern known as a Spike Pattern. While no clear definition of this pattern exists, it is generally accepted that the Spike Pattern must have at least fifteen or more Xs/Os in a single column to qualify. In addition, because the entry is always on the 3-box reversal, there is no invalidation point on the pattern.
Downside risks exist but are likely limited to the $0.06 value area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can Terra’s LUNA recover and reach $120 again?
Do Kwon’s proposal to fork Terra’s LUNA to a new chain has received criticism from Binance CEO and cryptocurrency proponents. The Luna Foundation Guard has spent $3 billion stabilizing TerraUSD’s peg, however, UST has failed to recover.
XRP investors discouraged by China’s economic outlook
Ripple (XRP) price saw bulls trying to get price action through the red descending trendline over the weekend, in an attempt to stop this downtrend that has been present since April.
Shiba Inu price will drop back to $0.00001
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is stalling this morning on its recovery path from the slaughter it underwent last week. Over the weekend, investors got time to reassess the situation.
How 12.59 million ETH out of circulation can affect Ethereum price
The number of Ethereum tokens staked in the Eth2 contract has reached a new all-time high. Despite the key milestone, analysts fear further decline in ETH price, on account of "bear pennant" structure.
Bitcoin: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin price shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.