- Support at $0.0650, coupled with Dogecoin price’s highly oversold conditions, may trigger a move north.
- The Dogecoin-Ethereum bi-directional bridge may be released before the end of 2022 and is likely to be a bullish factor.
- Recovery to $0.1000 will greatly depend on who wins an expected scuffle around $0.0689.
Dogecoin price is at the tail end of the most recent pullback from $0.0917. The largest meme coin pivots at $0.0686 at the time of writing, but it’s expected to close the distance to $0.1000 with its next move. Anticipation of the release of a Dogecoin-Ethereum bridge may prove a bullish catalyst.
Key levels to watch as Dogecoin price rebounds
Cryptocurrencies across the board have been seeing relief bounces in the wake of last week’s pullbacks. Dogecoin price is among the few crypto assets that delayed their reflex recoveries, but a thorough price analysis reveals an imminent climb.
The daily chart paints a bullish picture considering that the Super Trend indicator recently flushed a buy signal. This indicator overlays the chart like a moving average, but it integrates the average true range (ATR) in its calculations to gauge market volatility at any given time. If investors heed the buy call shown on the chart, Dogecoin price will set off for the target at $0.1000.
DOGE/USD daily chart
Odds will keep leaning on DOGE’s bullish side as long as the Super Trend indicator trails the price. The Stochastic Oscillator exposes Dogecoin price’s highly oversold conditions – which may reinforce the projected jump to $0.1000.
Dogecoin-Ethereum bridge may go live in 2022
The much-awaited Dogecoin-Ethereum bridge will go live before the end of 2022 and it is likely to be a positive factor influencing DOGE price. Blue Pepper, the entity tasked with building the bridge, recently released details of the project.
Users can transfer DOGE to the Ethereum blockchain using the bi-directional bridge (and vice versa). Smart contracts, decentralized financial protocols, and non-fungible token exchange platforms will all make use of the meme coin.
The founding members of the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) – in charge of the protocol will be the Dogecoin Foundation, Blue Pepper, MyDoge and BitGo.
The Dogecoin ecosystem will benefit massively from the bi-directional bridge, starting with ease of data and asset transfer. Demand for the meme coin may rise significantly amid increased exposure to the Ethereum ecosystem and positively impact the price.
Meanwhile, traders must tread carefully, keeping the bear market in mind. Investors may book early profits at $0.8000, with the most bullish waiting till $0.1000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.
XRP price reveals a bullish play that could propel it 60%
XRP price shows an interesting setup that forecasts a shift in trend favoring the bulls. The recent development in Ripple shows that an explosive move awaits, especially if certain conditions are met.
Solana price likely to trigger 15% rise as stability returns after SOL bears’ rampage
Solana price shows that it is in a consolidation phase after the recent drop. This tightening could evolve into an explosive move to the upside. Investors can wait for a confirmation of the breakout and ride the wave.
Chainlink price hovers just above a historical barrier, but technicals suggest one more low could occur
Chainlink price has lost 25% of its market value since rallying 67% this summer. LINK price consolidated under relatively sparse volume, hinting that bulls want a better deal.
Bitcoin: Distribution cycle reaches its first target, here's what to expect next
A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.