- Dogecoin price fails to hold 50-day simple moving average (SMA), starting a new drift lower.
- Daily active addresses break below the multi-year trend line, confirming waning interest in the meme token.
- DOGE has been underperforming BTC since the beginning of June, showing a lack of relative strength amidst the uncertainity.
Dogecoin price has shifted from a wide descending channel to a tighter channel after support folded at the 50-day SMA. The underperformance with Bitcoin and the breakdown in daily active addresses indicate a challenging outlook for the short-term, particularly in a rudder-less cryptocurrency complex.
Dogecoin price outlook is inconclusive without the catalysts of FOMO
Dogecoin price looked primed for a new rally to the all-time high on June 4 after consecutive days of double-digit returns that propped DOGE on top of the rising 50-day SMA. It ended a multi-week descending channel that was briefly penetrated to the downside on May 19.
Like most of May, Dogecoin price slipped under the weight of an uncertain environment in the broader market and has now formed a new, albeit tighter, descending channel marked by low volume. DOGE failed to break out from the channel yesterday on the surge in Bitcoin price, finishing with just a 5% gain.
Dogecoin price has not shown a rush for the exits similar to other cryptocurrencies, but it also has not generated a rally of more than three days since the May 8 high. It is clear that investors are slowly pulling away from the digital asset.
A daily close below the May 29 low of $0.276 would raise the probability that Dogecoin price will test the May 23 low of $0.246 and the May 19 low of $0.195, provoking a 40% decline.
DOGE/USD daily chart
Until there is a daily close above the 50-day SMA at $0.396, to confirm a break from the descending channel, Dogecoin price may remain in the same quiet descent moving forward.
Confirming the unremarkable but subtle underperformance of Dogecoin price is the DOGE/BTC pair chart. Since the beginning of May, the pair has been constructing a symmetrical triangle with the most recent leg aiming down, indicating DOGE underperformance due to a preference for the bellwether cryptocurrency in a period of market uncertainty. Bullish DOGE investors want to see relative strength against the larger cryptocurrencies.
It is essential to mention that the pair is near the intersection of the triangle’s lower trend line with the 50-day SMA. A full breakdown of Dogecoin price could be just around the corner.
DOGE/BTC daily chart
Over the last month, a second bearish development is the breakdown of the multi-year uptrend in Daily Active Addresses (DAA). The current level of active addresses is the lowest since June 2020.
With the steady rise in DOGE address interaction broken, the decline in prices has whittled away the interest in the cryptocurrency and removes a base of price support moving forward.
DOGE Daily Active Addresses (DAA)
Dogecoin price is not on the cusp of a significant rally. Instead, DOGE may be on the edge of another plunge as underperformance and less interest in the token may prevent it from withstanding any further market weakness.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple bulls respite to end with blast off to $0.98
XRP price saw a healthy run-up after bleeding excessively over the past three weeks. Investors seem to be booking profits, which has stifled the recent run-up. If this continues, Ripple could bounce off two crucial support levels and restart its uptrend.
Cardano eyes 25% gains despite recent slowdown
Cardano price shows a bullish structure despite the mayhem caused in late May. ADA set up a higher low on June 8, followed by a quick upswing, a common theme across the crypto market.
Polygon might retrace before rallying 25%
MATIC price experienced a minor upswing on Wednesday but failed to entice the sidelined investors to jump on board. Additionally, Polygon did not retest a crucial supply barrier during this uptrend, which could indicate that a minor retracement seems likely.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally
Since June, Shiba Inu price has been locked in a descending channel but holding the outstanding May 19 support during the new selling wave in the cryptocurrency complex. The resulting bounce has stalled at the apex line of a previous symmetrical triangle, a level that served as support in late May.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.