Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE to retest critical support before overcoming doubt

- Dogecoin price thrilled investors after posting a 17% surge on July 26.
- Following the swing high, DOGE has wiped out most of those gains as it retraces.
- Essential levels of support are expected to be retested before Dogecoin price reveals its next move.
Dogecoin price has formed an uptrend since July 21, breaking out from a downward trapped DOGE for nearly a month. The canine-themed cryptocurrency recorded a swing high at $0.23, however, it is expected to retrace and test crucial levels of support before revealing directional intentions.
Dogecoin price stuck between two significant levels
Dogecoin price has been sealed in a descending parallel channel on the daily chart that emerged on June 27 and continued to confine DOGE until July, when it finally closed above the upper boundary of the chart pattern.
Another parallel channel was drawn above the current technical pattern to give Dogecoin price a measured target. DOGE exceeded expectations as it briefly traded 6% above the topside trend line of the channel, before failing to close above it as well as the 38.2% Fibonacci extension level at $0.20.
Dogecoin price appears to be enduring a retracement that usually follows a swing high, and could be due to retest critical support areas. DOGE appears to be stuck within the 38.2% Fibonacci extension level and the 23.6% Fibonacci level at $0.19, which acts as the first line of defense.
DOGE/USDT daily chart
Adding credence to the meaningful support is the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which is nearing $0.19. DOGE could be expected to reexamine its support before showing clearer indications of future price moves.
Although Dogecoin price is witnessing a slight retracement from its swing high, the aforementioned lines of defense should act as strong support for DOGE. However, if selling pressure were to see a spike, the coin could fall within the demand barrier, which extends from $0.16 to $0.18.
Dogecoin price would open up the possibility of further gains should DOGE be able to close above the 23.6% Fibonacci extension level at $0.19.
Adding credence to the bullish thesis is the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which suggests that the canine-themed cryptocurrency was not facing overbought conditions at the swing high on July 26, further indicating that Dogecoin price has room for more upside potential.
Investors should wait for a clear indication of higher volume to indicate accelerated interest and buying pressure before the bullish theory can be confirmed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain price reaches the limit, easy money in VET has been made
VeChain price did trade below the June 22 low in July but has responded with a 40% return (based on the current price) over the last six trading days, a sign of commitment and emotion in a cryptocurrency that had lead the market lower.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar faces technical challenges, upside limited
XLM price has climbed over 40% since the July 20 low, shredding the trading range defined by the descending parallel channel since the end of June. The rise has taken Stellar to a trifecta of resistance around $0.278, but enthusiasm behind ...
Bitcoin price pares gains as Amazon denies it will accept BTC in 2021
Bitcoin price was up over 14% at one time today, taking it close to the imposing resistance beginning at $41,300. BTC falling wedge pattern breakout remains secure and projects higher prices.
SafeMoon price nears lift-off, as SAFEMOON possesses the conditions for a big move
Safemoon price has been coiling within a descending triangle pattern since the May crash, highlighted by no sustainable rallies and continuous support along the May 19 low of $0.00000261.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.