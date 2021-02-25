- Dogecoin price breaks out of a bull flag pattern after surging 20%.
- DOGE could surge 75% to $0.095 if it bounces from the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.055.
- A bearish outcome could evolve if the price re-enters the “flag” and starts consolidation.
Dogecoin price has been lull ever since the local top on February 7. However, a 20% surge due to Elon Musk’s recent endorsement has led to a breakout from a bull flag pattern. Now, the meme coin could surge 75% to record levels soon.
Dogecoin price poised for a leg up
Dogecoin price attempted to breach its all-time high as it surged 300% between January 30 and February 7. This bull rally formed the “flag pole,” a basis for the bull flag pattern. The consolidation that followed the explosive rally resulted in a “flag.”
This technical formation projects a 75% surge, determined by adding the flag pole’s length to the breakout point at $0.055 or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. This target puts DOGE at $0.095.
Dogecoin price breached this resistance barrier on February 24, 12:00 UTC. Since then, DOGE is hugging closely to this line, building up bullish momentum for the next rally.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
Adding credence to DOGE’s bullish thesis is the SuperTrend and the Parabolic SAR indicator, both of which have flashed a buy signal on February 24.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
While everything seems to be bullish, Dogecoin price needs to hold the support at $0.055. A failure to do so will result in a 15% pullback to $0.047 or the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
A further spike in selling pressure could extend the downswing by 20% to $0.037.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
