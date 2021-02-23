Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE in trouble as multiple technical indicators scream sell

- Dogecoin price hints at a 75% upswing as the bull flag pattern develops.
- A decisive close above $0.058 would indicate a start of a bullish breakout.
- Mounting selling pressure could invalidate crucial support at $0.047 and push it down by 20% to $0.037.
Dogecoin price shows resilience even as a market-wide sell-off pushed many altcoins below crucial levels.
Despite the bearish nature of the market, DOGE sits inside a bull flag pattern, suggesting a possibility of a 75% surge.
Dogecoin price needs to overcome multiple sell-signals
Dogecoin price action from January 30 to-date has resulted in a continuation pattern known as “bull flag.” The 300% surge between January 30 and February 7 resulted in the “flag pole,” while a series of lower highs and lower lows that followed it formed the “flag.”
The technical formation predicts a 75% bull rally determined by measuring the flag pole’s length and adding it to the breakout point at $0.058.
This target puts DOGE at $0.1.
For a successful breakout, DOGE needs to move past an immediate resistance level at $0.055, which coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
However, only a four-hour candlestick close above $0.058 would confirm a bullish breakout.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
Dogecoin is facing mounting sell pressure from multiple technical indicators.
The SuperTrend indicator’s sell-signal has rejected DOGE’s bullish spikes thrice in the last five days.
Additionally, the 50 four-hour moving average (MA) and the 100 four-hour MA have moved above the price. This development might threaten any future short-term buying momentum.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
Therefore, if Dogecoin price slices below the initial support at $0.047 or the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, it could trigger a 20% sell-off. This drop puts DOGE at $0.037, which coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
Depending on the market conditions, DOGE might give the bull flag pattern another try from $0.037.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
