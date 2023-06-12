- Dogecoin price has confirmed a move above the supply barrier extending from $0.08980 to $0.09432.
- The foray comes exactly ten years since Dogecoin was created, on December 6, 2013.
- DOGE could extend the gains 6% to tag the enviable $0.10000.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur upon a decisive daily candlestick close below the midline of the supply zone at $0.09198.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price has sustained the bullish outlook since October 18, when the broader market turned green, leading meme coins in an uptrend, which is no mean feat. The 65% climb has ushered the dog-themed cryptocurrency to its tenth birthday since its official launch on December 6, 2013.
Also Read: Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE could hit $0.1 soon if this happens
Dogecoin price eyes 6% surge to $0.10000
Dogecoin (DOGE) price uptrend since October 18 saw the meme coin flip the first supply zone, stretching between $0.07687 and $0.08039 into a bullish breaker, and using it as a jumping off point for the next leap. As it happened, the price is attempting to do the same for the next supply barrier, ranging from $0.08980 to $0.09432, only this time, eyes are peeled on the area above $0.10000.
Despite DOGE being overbought, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 74, there remains some upside potential as the momentum indicator remains northbound to show sustained bullish momentum. Similarly, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) remains in the positive territory with green histogram bars, evidence of bullish presence in the DOGE market.
Increased buying pressure above current levels, therefore, could see Dogecoin price flip the zone into a bullish breaker, as it extends the gains to the $0.10000 psychological level. Confirmation of such a move will be seen once the price records a decisive daily candlestick close above the $0.09198 midline.
In a highly bullish case, the gains could extend for Dogecoin price to tag the $0.10500 range high. Such a move would denote a 12% climb above current levels.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
On the flipside, early profit booking could see Dogecoin price get rejected from the supply barrier between $0.08980 and $0.09432. If this order block holds as a resistance level, DOGE could pull south, with a daily candlestick close below its midline at $0.09198 confirming a downtrend.
The ensuing landslide could send Dogecoin price lower, falling back into the fold of the ascending parallel channel. The bullish thesis will be invalidated upon a solid move below the $0.07889 midline of the first supply barrier turned bullish breaker.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 5 tokens trending alongside Bitcoin: ORDI, STX, LUNC, PEPE, CFX
Bitcoin price crossed the $41,400 level early on Tuesday. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization extended its gains and continued its rally, after yielding 12% weekly gains for holders.
There is a 25% probability of Solana flipping Ethereum: Santiago Santos
In a recent episode of the Empire podcast, Santiago Santos, former Partner at ParaFi Capital, shares his views on how Solana’s market capitalization could exceed Ethereum’s in the next market cycle.
Ripple transaction count exceeds 1.38 million, XRP price likely to extend gains
Ripple (XRP) remains a talking point among retail market participants that expect a settlement in the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against the cross-border payment remittance firm.
Bitcoin price eyes $45,000 target ahead of BTC halving in April 2024
Bitcoin price crossed the $41,400 mark on Binance, in its ongoing uptrend, on December 5. BTC price rally is likely driven by the anticipation of Spot Bitcoin ETF approval. There are more catalysts driving BTC price gains in the current cycle.
Analyzing potential $30k corrections ahead of BTC ETF approval
Bitcoin has slowed down its 2023 bull rally as it approaches the $37,000 level. After three weeks of consolidating around this level, BTC shows no directional bias whatsoever. Some investors speculate this could be an upward-sloping accumulation that leads to a $40,000 rally.