Dogecoin price is grappling with the $0.213 crucial resistance level.

A breach of this barrier might lead to a 20% upswing to $0.255.

However, if DOGE bulls fail to defend $0.168, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Dogecoin price is currently tussling with a vital resistance level, a breach of which will open the path for more gains. However, the upside seems to be limited due to the presence of a massive supply zone.

Dogecoin price contemplates a breakout

Dogecoin price has set up three lower highs since June 25, indicating a waning bullish momentum. Drawing a trend line along these swing points shows a declining resistance level that DOGE is currently tagging.

Interestingly, the resistance level at $0.213 coincides with the supply barrier mentioned above. Therefore, a decisive 9-hour candlestick close above this confluence will signal the presence of bulls and open up the path for further upside.

However, investors should note that Dogecoin price is likely to rally 20% to tag the supply zone’ ranging from $0.255 to $0.290.

In some cases, this upswing might retest the $0.273 resistance level, which would constitute a 30% rally from $0.213.

DOGE/USDT 9-hour chart

Conversely, if DOGE bulls fail to push through the declining trend line and the horizontal resistance level at $0.213, a retracement will likely ensue.

The support barriers at $0.187 and $0.182 are the most likely candidates that might end the correction. However, if the selling pressure persists, Dogecoin price will tag $0.168.

While a reversal from this area is likely, market participants should note that a breakdown of the said demand barrier will invalidate the upswing and potentially trigger a downswing to $0.157.