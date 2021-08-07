Dogecoin price is being pressed down by the weight of the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).

DOGE may close today with the biggest gain since the July 21 breakout from the May descending trend line.

Oscar Mayer taps the Dogecoin fever with a limited edition pack of Hot Doge Wieners.

Dogecoin price action has been uneventful since the July 21 breakout, offering few clues about directional intentions. The lack of volatility has resulted in several doji candlestick patterns on the daily charts, signifying that DOGE speculators are uncertain and reluctant to accumulate the meme token despite the booming returns for Ethereum and Bitcoin. Thus, with no sustainable bid, Dogecoin is vulnerable to a break to the downside if the cryptocurrency complex is hit with selling pressure.

Dogecoin enthusiasts have the opportunity for a DOGE hot dog

Oscar Mayer, the famous brand for wieners, announced on August 4 that it has a “limited-edition pack of Hot Doge Wieners” with a cash value of 10,000 Dogecoins, which equates to around USD 2,050 at the current price. To amp up the interest, Oscar Mayer produced only one pack that was put up for bid on eBay at a starting bid of USD 0.99.

BEHODL This limited-edition pack of Hot Doge Wieners that comes with the cash value of 10,000 Dogecoins There’s only one pack in existence... and it can be yours Bid it for a chance to get it at https://t.co/ZrrUxfjPPs pic.twitter.com/FHWGhpGthF — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 4, 2021

The public response was overwhelming, breaking the eBay link and pushing the bid up to $3,450 later in the day.

You guys really took this to the moonthe link is down but will be up soon! — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 4, 2021

Oscar Mayer is not the first consumer company to indulge the Dogecoin mania. In July, AXE created a limited supply of 'Dogecans' that were sold out immediately. Similarly, Slim Jim generated a significant jump in customer interactions after launching a dogecoin-focused marketing strategy earlier this year.

The excitement over the Hot Doge Wieners did not positively impact Dogecoin price as DOGE is up 0.90% for the week.

Dogecoin price needs a bigger catalyst

The disinterest, indecision or fear that has defined Dogecoin price action over the last 17 days has compressed the Bollinger Bands to the tightest range since the period preceding the explosive April rally. It does not predict a continuation of the doddering DOGE rally, but it does hint of a substantial move shortly.

Adding to the limited volatility is the ongoing convergence of the 50-day SMA at $0.217 with the 200-day SMA at $0.197, thereby establishing pivot prices for future DOGE investment decisions.

A daily close below the intersection of the 200-day SMA at $0.197 with the May 19 low of $0.195 would be the first confirmation of a bearish resolution from the trendless Dogecoin price action. It would immediately position DOGE for a quick drop to the July 20 low of $0.159 and potentially the June 22 low of $0.152. If Dogecoin price does not attract a bid at the June 22 low, the altcoin will drop to the April 23 low of $0.135, logging a 30% decline from the May 19 low.

DOGE/USD daily chart

Alternatively, if Dogecoin price claims the 50-day SMA at $0.217 on a daily closing basis, it would project a bullish DOGE narrative that will include a test of the June 25 high of $0.291, representing a 34% profit for timely speculators. The only resistance of importance before the June 25 high is the July 26 high of $0.242.

A bullish cryptocurrency complex and a new Oscar Mayer market strategy built around Dogecoin has not unlocked Dogecoin price from the trendless action that has dominated since July 22. The passive trading has the technicals pointing to lower prices, but for now, patience is the only investment tactic that will work with DOGE.

Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next as it seems bound to retrace before rising.