Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu is ripe for a 10% bullish breakout as two major events trigger an upswing

- Shiba Inu price sees whales move 6.08 trillion SHIB to Coinbase.
- SHIB’s burn rate reveals a large number of transactions.
- Expect Shiba Inu to outperform as competitor Dogecoin hangs on the ropes over an alleged lawsuit with Elon Musk.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is jumping higher this morning in the ASIA PAC and European trading sessions after a downbeat weekend. Luckily for SHIB, a few elements are turning in its favor, and it could see it quickly paring back losses from the past weekend as $0.00001150 remains the price target. With the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) nearby, a breakout scenario could become interesting this week.
Shiba Inu price has bulls setting sights on $0.00001150
Shiba Inu price is enjoying some loose headlines hitting the wires this morning that are triggering some mildly positive tailwinds for the altcoin. The first headline comes from competitor Dogecoin’s lawsuit against Elon Musk for supporting the altcoin. Musk asked on Friday to throw out the $258 billion claim for racketeering, and it is now up for the judge to rule. Secondly, some whales have moved 6.08 trillion SHIB to Coinbase, which could be identified as a consolidation of portfolios and points to just a few whales building up the stake.
SHIB is next to these elements, primed for a leg higher due to its burn rate. Although the burn rate slid by more than 60%, the number of SHIB tokens burnt was enormous and is a sign that more transactions are taking place. Shiba Inu price looks granted to revisit $0.00001150 quite soon for a gain of 10%..
SHIB/USD 4H-chart
The bigger risk to watch is around $0.00001050, which barely held support in the sell-off this weekend. Expect to see another leg lower if that level gets tested again with the risk of SHIB sliding back below $0.00001000. The low of March, near $0.00000966, looks to be the best candidate to find support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Bitcoin price primed for a 15% retracement this week?
Bitcoin price has been struggling to overcome a crucial hurdle for the past two weeks, leading to a tight consolidation. With the end of 2023’s first quarter, BTC has returned a whopping 72% return to investors.
Is Ethereum (ETH) bullish gearing up for the Shanghai hard fork?
Ethereum holders are gearing up for the upcoming Shanghai hard fork and token unlock event in April. Experts have considered the different outcomes of ETH token unlock and conclude that the selling pressure on the altcoin will be temporary or short-lived.
Will Bitcoin hit its $35,000 target in April: BTC deep dive
Bitcoin has emerged as one of the assets with the highest yield for holders in 2023. With BTC dominance rising, analysts are bullish on the digital asset’s comeback to the $35,000 level. Experts believe the January 2022 support at $32,000 could get re-tested in April.
Arbitrum whales sell heavily following the 750 million ARB confusion, is the L2 token in trouble?
Arbitrum recently launched its native token ARB and airdropped it to its users. However, the launch is not exhibiting any positive reaction from the community, and to make it worse, the first Arbitrum governance proposal, AIP-1, further muddled holders.
Bitcoin: Breaking down key BTC levels to accumulate for Q2, 2023
Bitcoin price shows an interesting outlook as the first quarter of 2023 comes to an end. BTC has shown strength since day one of 2023 and has netted investors approximately 70% in returns.