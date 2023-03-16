Anxiety in SHIB’s official discord on allegations that Shiberium stole code for their chain

- Serious escalation in the official SHIB discord.
- Allegations that Shiberium is a ripped chain from Rinia; they forgot to change the chain ID.
- Moderators claim team manipulation and silencing by Shytoshi Kusama.
There is serious escalation on the SHIB official discord channel after one of the team members claimed that Shiberium is a ripped chain from Rinia. Based on their argument, the chain ID, which ought to be completely unique as it is used by MetaMask and other wallet applications to determine which network to use for transactions, has a different genesis.
Shiberium and Rinia share a single ID
When one network copies the chain ID of another, it becomes a de-service to the first chain because anyone interacting with that chain will interact with the original chain owner. This is the case unless the second chain asks the original chain owner to turn off their nodes.
Reportedly, this is the case between Shiberium and Rinia, with one of the moderators, Trophias, who had expressed interest in being a validator for over 15 months, saying Shiberium is using Rinia’s genesis file.
Rinia has been live and owned that chain ID since February and was planned in December.
Based on Trophias’ argument, while Shiberium changed the name of the genesis file from Rinia, they forgot to change the chain ID.
And these were the screen grabs from Steve in the discord pic.twitter.com/3ol1ibBqKj— Rancune (@Rancune_eth) March 16, 2023
This explains why users found pre-bought assets on the metaverse, yet Shiberium went live only a few days ago. Nevertheless, Trophias, who is a top-ranked communty member, says that the metaverse team, himself included, was not privy to what is on the shib.io website, with accusations of asset purchases without modification or anything else. He added, “it randomly just appeared as Shiboshis bar.”
The moderator cites Shytoshi Kusama firing the entire metaverse team as the reason for not knowing what was happening. Calling out the management for lack of transparency and communication, he says:
We were left pending, …she [Marcie] told us that we are not fired or removed, yet our access got pulled, and then all the other weird shit started happening.
Further, Trophias also alleges that Shytoshi sent goons to threaten his life and that of his family.
The leak of the discord conversations has provoked different comments on crypto Twitter, with some asking Shytoshi for answers. The keyboard confrontation has also affected investors, with up to $5m worth of BONE unstaked, according to Etherscan data.
And $5m worth of $bone unstaked pic.twitter.com/Yv8567yVVv— Rancune (@Rancune_eth) March 16, 2023
Shytoshi has since reacted, although humorously, adding, “so sad to see what so many of my former friends have become for greed.”
Finally his answer, full of vague shit and nothing addressed pic.twitter.com/JMtkJ96POr— Rancune (@Rancune_eth) March 16, 2023
In the end, Shytoshi highlighted that there was a new team and new social media platforms committed to building against all Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD).
SHIB falls 10% amid code-related drama
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has fallen 10% in the last 24 hours amid allegations of the stolen Shiberium code. BONE and LEASH have also been affected by the drama, falling more than 10% in the same timeframe.
