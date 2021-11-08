Millionaire allocates 99% of his portfolio to Dogecoin, anticipating bullish breakout

- Glauber Contessoto, the Dogecoin millionaire, reveals that he holds DOGE, ADA and FLOKI in his portfolio.
- Proponents debate whether Tesla is testing payments for Dogecoin or a dog-themed cryptocurrency.
- Dogecoin whale movements create a degree of predictability for holders, driving DOGE prices higher every cycle.
Dogecoin price is attempting a recovery from the drop over the weekend. Glauber Contessoto shared his bullish outlook on DOGE with investors on crypto Twitter, revealing his crypto portfolio holdings.
Dogecoin is primed for a comeback, posts 5% gains overnight
Glauber Contessoto, widely popular as "The Dogecoin Millionaire," recently revealed his crypto portfolio holdings. 99% of Contessoto's portfolio is invested in DOGE; he further revealed ADA and FLOKI holdings.
Contessoto is bullish on DOGE, and in a recent interview, he states,
Unit bias plays a huge role; somebody would much rather own a 1000 Dogecoin instead of 0.0000001 in Bitcoin... It's a psychological thing.
Contessoto builds a bullish case for DOGE, arguing its relevance over Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency.
Dogecoin has posted cyclical gains, and the Shiba-Inu-themed crypto now offers a degree of predictability based on whale movements. Experts believe that DOGE prices climb higher every cycle.
Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst and trader @Tree_of_Alpha recently tested payments for SHIBA on Tesla's website. The analyst simulated payments on the website and observed that the exchange rate on the payments page worked out to DOGE price at the time.
The analyst is unsure how long the payment system has been in testing and whether Tesla would accept SHIB or DOGE payments or a fork of Doge with the ticker SBA (based on his findings).
How I found out Tesla was testing payments for a coin called SHIBA (SBA), and how that coin ended up very likely not being $SHIB, but $DOGE instead.— Tree of Alpha (@Tree_of_Alpha) November 4, 2021
1/8 pic.twitter.com/tKRGBOYc95
Interestingly, Dogecoin has ranked in the list of top 10 cryptocurrencies mentioned on Twitter this week. The meme coin also ranks in the most searched coins this week, based on data from Google Trends.
Guy, an analyst at Coin Bureau, commented on the war between Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in a recent video on YouTube,
Both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are in the process of introducing their respective scaling technologies, so I reckon it's right to say that they are evenly matched.
FXStreet analysts have evaluated the DOGE price trend and predicted that Dogecoin is expected to skyrocket once the meme coin crosses the $0.30 barrier.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot price to explode to $100 as parachain and crowdloan proposal passes
Polkadot price has been stuck under the $53.88 resistance level for five days. A decisive close above this barrier will propel DOT into the price discovery phase again. With the passing of referendum 42, parachains and crowdloans can start again.
XRP price on the cusp of 40% surge if Ripple overcomes last tough hurdle
XRP price is preparing for a 40% ascent if it is able to slice and print a daily close above $1.27. The last hurdle for Ripple is the resistance trend line that has barred the token from recording a higher high since mid-April.
AVAX price eyes 25% ascent as Avalanche bulls prepare for triple-digit territory
AVAX price contemplates a retest of the $72.06 to $81.23 daily demand zone. This buy opportunity will likely be followed by a 25% advance to set up an all-time high at $100. A daily close below $72.06 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Institutions turn to DeFi with over $260 billion in TVL as Bitcoin demand weakens
The total value locked among DeFi protocols has reached an all-time high at $267 billion. A growing number of institutions have been dabbling in the DeFi space as a recent report noted a greater appetite in ETH used to borrow and lend across Dapps.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.