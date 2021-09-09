Dogecoin and Shiba Inu primed for further losses despite recent protocol update

- Latest development upgrade in the Dogecoin network is expected to reduce fees, and Doge-Ethereum bridge is underway.
- Robinhood has rolled out a fee-free recurring buying feature, likely to increase the number of buyers for the memecoins.
- Coinbase Pro makes a major announcement for the SHIB community; inbound transfers are now available in regions where trading is supported.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coin suffered a drop in price in the marketwide sell-off on September 8. Bullish developments in the Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies has led to a bullish trend reversal.
Shiba Inu coin set to go live on Coinbase, analysts expect price correction shortly
The Shiba-Inu-themed memecoin is not yet live for trading on Coinbase.com or related applications. The world’s second-largest exchange announced on September 8 that deposits for Shiba Inu coin are now live in regions where trading is supported.
Inbound transfers for SHIB are now available in the regions where trading is supported. Traders cannot place orders and no orders will be filled. Trading will begin on or after 9AM PT on Thursday September 9, if liquidity conditions are met. pic.twitter.com/M1ktPVEkmt— Coinbase Pro (@CoinbasePro) September 8, 2021
Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst @AltcoinSherpa attributes the recent bullish trend reversal to the Coinbase announcement. The analyst expects a correction to follow closely.
$SHIB: Good old CB pump. Wouldn't be surprised if this retraces fairly soon. pic.twitter.com/ogxiDlPXjJ— Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) September 8, 2021
Shiba-Inu coin’s competitor Dogecoin rallied alongside SHIB, posting nearly 4% gains in the past 24 hours.
Dogecoin rallies in response to bullish development upgrades
Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, joined Dogecoin Foundation’s new advisory board earlier in August 2021. Buterin recently proposed that the meme coin should adopt proof-of-stake as a consensus mechanism.
The Shiba-Inu-themed crypto currently relies on energy-intensive mining, and its current consensus mechanism is proof-of-work.
Personally, I hope that doge can switch to PoS soon, perhaps using ethereum code. I also hope they don't cancel the 5b/year annual PoW issuance, instead they put it in some kind of DAO that funds global public goods. Would fit well with dogecoin's non-greedy wholesome ethos.— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 2, 2021
When asked about the most promising ideas for Ethereum/ Dogecoin cooperation, the founder of Ethereum stated:
If we can have a secure Doge-to-Ethereum bridge. That would be amazing.
Buterin’s statement was well-received by the community and considered a bullish development that prepares Dogecoin for the future of crypto. Following the Ethereum founder’s comments, Dogecoin unveiled an upgrade that reduced the transaction fees on the DOGE network.
DOGE currently runs on the Dogecoin blockchain, derived from Litecoin’s scrypt technology. The development team is currently testing two minor nodes before the final upgrade release.
In a recent report, Robinhood, the commission-free exchange, stated that 62% of the exchange’s revenue comes from DOGE trading. The exchange has recently introduced a fee-free recurring buying feature for traders keen on Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) and buying their favorite cryptocurrencies.
Considering DOGE’s popularity on Robinhood, the addition of this feature is likely to increase the number of Dogecoin buyers and holders.
FXStreet analysts expect Dogecoin to continue its uptrend in light of bullish developments.
