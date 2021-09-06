Dogecoin survives volatility and remains on track to $0.35

- Dogecoin was able to get above a critical short-term level.
- A rally toward $0.35 might still be in the cards, but it looks less possible by the day.
- The limited upside is not telling a compelling story for buyers to get in.
Dogecoin (DOGE) has had its purification after the correction on August 24. Price dipped below $0.30 and fell into a distribution phase where sellers booked profits around $0.27. That level fell in line with the monthly R1 resistance level in August and is the current pivot level for this month.
The 78.6% Fibonacci level provides additional support at $0.28. So buyers got their fair share of solid entry levels and places to tuck away their stop losses.
Dogecoin buyers need to run prices further up
By now, Dogecoin should have already been at $0.35, but it is still hovering near $0.30. The reason for this is that it took buyers a lot of money to get above $0.30. A failed break on September 02, followed by another two failed breaks, is very costly for short-term buyers as they often get stopped out on their intraday trades.
As Dogecoin finally could open above $0.30, it will now be critical to see if it can stay above there. Buyers will need to step in further and put their stops a bit further below $0.30, so that they have some room to play the trade and do not get stopped out at the first test on $0.30 itself. Once they pull this off, to the upside, profit looks limited to 12% at $0.35. Dogecoin has the double top there from June 10 and August 16. To make the profit potential even more limited, at $0.36 is the monthly R1 resistance level.
This means that very close together, Dogecoin has two resistance levels limiting any further upside potential.
On the downside, there is a similar story for sellers with the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $0.28 and $0.27 at the monthly pivot. Should those levels give way, look for the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.25 to provide support as in the past.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin survives volatility and remains on track to $0.35
Dogecoin was able to get above a critical short-term level. A rally toward $0.35 might still be in the cards, but it looks less possible by the day. The limited upside is not telling a compelling story for buyers to get in.
Whale buys 150 billion Shiba Inu coins, SHIB continues uptrend
A mysterious large wallet investor bought $1.1 million worth of SHIB tokens on September 5. SHIB traders started a petition on Change.org, asking for commission-less exchange to list Shiba Inu coin. Shiba Inu coin resumes upward climb, analysts set a target of $0.000009.
SafeMoon downside looks more promising as support weakens
SafeMoon has booked 61% profit on August 27. Price has faded since then and is looking to return to the base at $0.00000190. The favorable tailwind in cryptocurrencies does not seem to filter through in the price action.
XRP gains momentum, analysts expect the token to skyrocket to $3
XRP is rallying in the second leg of bull-run led by Ethereum-killer projects, and analysts expect the altcoin to post over 120% gains in the current cycle.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.