CEO of AMC asks crypto Twitter whether the American movie theatre chain should accept the meme coin for online payments.

Nearly 70% of the responses were positive, of the 114,642 votes.

Dogecoin has been gearing up for a bullish breakout as DOGE has become popular as the meme coin for athletes.

AMC Theatres recently announced that the theatre chain would start accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash by the end of 2021.

70% of survey respondents ask for Dogecoin to be added as an online payment option

Dogecoin recently garnered attention from athletes and traders on crypto Twitter as a favorite among meme coins. Football clubs and athletes have embraced the cryptocurrency.

Paul Pierce, a former American basketball player, shared his purchase of Dogecoin in March 2021, with 4 million fans and followers on crypto Twitter.

Dogecoin about to hit buy now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) March 16, 2021

When Robinhood, a popular commission-free exchange, asked followers to suggest which cryptocurrency wallet to add, Dogecoin was a top choice.

What is one product feature you would love to see and why wallets? — Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) September 20, 2021

Earlier today Adam Aron, CEO of AMC, an American movie theatre chain headquartered in Kansas, asked 171,100 Twitter followers if AMC should explore adding Dogecoin as an online payment option.

I sincerely want to hear your opinion, via this Twitter Poll. By year-end 2021, AMC will take Bitcoin, Etherum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for online payments. I hear from many on my Twitter feed we should accept Dogecoin too. Do you think AMC should explore accepting Dogecoin? — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 21, 2021

Nearly 70% of respondents favored adding the meme coin to the list of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash that AMC has considered adding before the end of 2021.

David Gokhshtein, CEO of PAC protocol and Gokhshtein Media, responded in the affirmative, asking Aron to let people use Dogecoin.

Analysts anticipate a bullish breakout in DOGE, following Shiba Inu's upward climb and the high correlation between the two meme coins.

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader and analyst @Pentosh1 expects a rally in DOGE.

Too tired to play it tonight and take any new positions but after the 40% SHIB pump it looks like $DOGE is starting too. Imo prob hits magnet but nothing as drastic as $SHIB pic.twitter.com/HYAX2gQWFb — Pent◎shi Wont DM You (@Pentosh1) September 17, 2021

The analyst has admitted that he did not own DOGE when he shared a bullish outlook for the altcoin's price. With rising utility in the cryptocurrency ecosystem and sports, DOGE is poised to breakout in the long run.