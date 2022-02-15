JP Morgan enters metaverse, opens lounge in Decentraland and eyes virtual real estate

- Wall Street banking giant JP Morgan has opened a blockchain lounge in Decentraland's metaverse.
- The Onyx lounge marks the first step by a banking giant in the metaverse ecosystem of Decentraland.
- Decentraland price posted double-digit gains as institutions drive adoption of virtual real estate in the metaverse.
Banking giant JP Morgan enters the metaverse with the launch of its Oynx lounge in Decentraland. Institutional investors pour capital into digital real estate in Decentraland.
Decentraland price rallies in response to rising institutional capital inflow
The largest US bank, JP Morgan, has become the first lender in the metaverse, opening the Onyx lounge in Decentraland. The virtual lounge marks the banking giant's entry into the metaverse.
JP Morgan's suite of permissible Ethereum-based services is named Oynx. The virtual lounge is named after the same, offering institutions and businesses an opportunity to enter the metaverse.
The banking giant has published reports on the mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies. JP Morgan's latest report offers insight into the opportunities in the metaverse and integrated commerce applications. Electronics giants and fashion houses have ventured into digital real estate and metaverse parties, dropping digital collectibles and experiences for users.
Christine Moy, Head of crypto and metaverse at JP Morgan, was quoted as saying:
There is a lot of client interest to learn more about the metaverse. We put together our white paper to help clients cut through the noise and highlight what the current reality is and what needs to be built next in technology, commercial infrastructure, privacy/identity and workforce to maximize the full potential of our lives in the metaverse.
The mainstream adoption of Decentraland could fuel the metaverse tokens price rally. Analysts have a bullish outlook on Decentraland, as the metaverse token's price posts double-digit gains.
Analysts at FXStreet believe the metaverse token's uptrend is solid. Bulls could face a challenge; however, analysts believe Decentraland price could continue its climb.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin bulls attempt breakout to see BTC at $50,000
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
Ethereum short squeeze could trigger a spike to $4,000
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ETH could be heading next.
XRP set to explode towards $1.00, bulls hopeful over SEC vs Ripple case
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ripple price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where XRP could be heading next.
Shiba Inu attempts a move that could see SHIBA rally more than 50%
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.