- Decentraland price shows its downtrend is still intact but a minor 18% uptrend seems likely.
- Transaction data shows that a cluster of underwater investors could prevent MANA from going beyond $3.
- A breakdown of the $2.20 barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially trigger a 32% crash to $1.49.
Decentraland price has been on a massive bear trend since its all-time high in late 2021. The collapse of this metaverse token seems to be pausing as MANA trades inside a demand zone. Despite the short-term bearish outlook, a quick uptrend seems likely.
Decentraland price leaves a trail of bloodbath
Decentraland price is stuck trading below a declining trend line for nearly two months and has dropped 50% since its first retest. Although MANA attempted a breakout on January 15, it failed and slid back below it.
As Decentraland price trades inside a $2.20 to $2.88 demand zone, there is still a chance for a minor uptrend. Investors can expect MANA to rally 18% and retest the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3. However, this uptrend could be cut short by the weekly resistance barrier at $2.92.
Any move beyond the $3 mark seems unlikely, mainly because of the current outlook of the market and due to the 50-day SMA at $3.27.
MANA/USDT 1-day chart
Supporting this technical perspective of a limited upside is IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model. This on-chain index shows that roughly 31,120 addresses that purchased 488.12 million MANA tokens at an average price of $3.20 are “Out of the Money.”
Therefore any uptrend that pushes Decentraland price to these levels is likely to be met with massive selling pressure from these holders trying to break even.
MANA GIOM
Further exemplifying the nature of investors’ sentiment for Decentraland price is the supply of MANA on exchanges. This on-chain indicator shows that the number of MANA tokens held on centralized entities increased by 43 million between December 18, 2021, and January 19.
This spike in the number of investors holding their tokens on exchanges indicates a potential sell-side pressure, supporting the limited upside possibility detailed above.
MANA supply on exchanges
Regardless of the short-term bullish outlook, a daily candlestick close below $2.20 will create a lower low and invalidate the optimistic scenario for Decentraland price. This development will trigger a bearish outlook that could see MANA crash by 32% to 1.49.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SEC rejects SkyBridge application for spot Bitcoin ETF citing market manipulation concerns
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected a spot market Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) application from First Trust Advisors and SkyBridge.
Solana price needs to recover recent losses or SOL will crash 35%
Solana price dug deep inside the $115.51 to $144.70 demand zone after the January 20 flash crash. Despite the recent sell-off, SOL can alleviate the bearish outlook by recovering above $135.71.
Litecoin smashed against resistance as LTC collapses towards six-month lows
Litecoin price continues to trend lower, threatening to create new six-month lows, perhaps even surpassing the 2021 lows. Litecoin price action may soon entice a large number of sellers still on the sidelines to finally commit to some short positions.
Decentraland holds support but MANA may return to $2
Decentraland price action is, at present, very indecisive. However, while the overall outlook is bearish, especially within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system, there is evidence that a turnaround to the upside may be coming soon.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.