- Decentraland price finds buyers near a critical support level.
- Buyers on Thursday have returned MANA to yesterday’s open.
- Yesterday’s losses wiped out as positive sentiment returns – but downside risks remain.
Decentraland price action is, at present, very indecisive. However, while the overall outlook is bearish – especially within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system, there is evidence that a turnaround to the upside may be coming soon. Holding the $2.50 level as support is key to any sustained rally higher.
Decentraland price still bearish, but a bullish breakout could begin at any moment
Decentraland price has two setups with solid probabilities of becoming profitable trades – one long and one short. A hypothetical long setup with a buy stop order at $3.80, a stop loss at $3.20, and a profit target at $5.80. The trade is based on the simultaneous breakout above the upper trendline of a descending triangle and the bear market trendline. If MANA hits the entry, it converts the $0.02/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart into a bull market.
The hypothetical long trade setup represents a 3.33:1 reward/risk with an implied profit target of 57% from the entry. However, a trailing stop of two to three boxes would help protect any profit generated after the entry is triggered. This long idea is invalidated if Decentraland price drops to $2.40.
MANA/USD $2.00/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
There is a strong but increasingly unlikely short setup for Decentraland price based on an anticipated triple-bottom breakout. The theoretical short entry is a sell stop order at $2.60, a stop loss at $3.00, and a profit target at $1.40. The short idea is a 3:1 reward/risk with a little over a 40% gain projected from the entry. A three-box trailing stop may be too large for this trade setup, so a two-box trail would be most appropriate.
MANA/USDT $1.00/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The short idea is invalidated if the long entry triggers first.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
