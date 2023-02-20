Decentraland Price Prediction: MANA poised for a 20% yard dash

- Decentraland price is up 3% on the day and 155% since the start of the year.
- Technical indicators suggests a potential move toward $1.00 could occur.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below the $0.66 cents low.
Decentraland price is building a cause for the next volatile surge. Traders should be on the lookout for any sudden changes in market behavior near current price levels.
Decentraland price is setting up a move
Decentraland (MANA) price is up 3% on the day, maintaining a shallow consolidation within the recently established uptrend that began on January 1. At the time of writing, the MANA price is up 155% since the new year began.
Decentraland price currently auctions at $0.74. There is a coiling pattern taking place on smaller time frames between the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages. This pattern usually occurs before a volatile price movement.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), an indicator used to gauge the strength of an uptrend, suggests that the Decentraland price is genuinely bullish. This is noted as the daily timeframe broke out into overall conditions on January 18 upon tagging the $0.68 zone. Additionally, there are bullish divergences in the $0.70 as the RSI is coming back down into supportive zones betwen 40 and 50
Overall, the technicals support a bullish bias for Decentraland price, indicating that it decentralized virtual reality token may be setting up another move to the upside. A break above the $0.75 swing point will likely induce another rally to challenge the monthly high at $0.84 and lead to a buying frenzy targeting the $1.00 price zone
MANA/USDT 1-Day Chart
MANA/USDT 1-Day Chart
However, a breach below the current range low at $0.66 could invalidate this bullish scenario. If the level is tagged, the bears could induce a selling frenzy, targeting resistance zones within the uptrend as low as the $0.50 cent zone. The bearish scenario would pave way for a 30% decline.
