Decentraland price current in a high volatility zone, holding support critical to future upside potential.

Due to unexpected US CPI data, major intraday whipsaws in price action occurred.

Substantial downside risks if bulls cannot keep MANA above crucial support zones.

Decnetraland price action has tested the bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span A) at $3.15 for the past five trading days as support. $3.15 has thus far held, but the frequency of the tests has caused some concerns for bulls.

Decentraland price must hold above Senkou Span A to prevent a correction

Decentraland price, like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, suffered some strong selling after US CPI data temporarily tanked risk-on markets. MANA hit a new five-day low due to the sell-off, but it promptly recovered that entire loss to return to the Thursday open.

The longer bulls can keep Decentraland price above Senkou Span A; the Tenkan-Sen will eventually move closer to Senkou Span A and create a solid near-term support level. The combined support of Tenkan-Sen and Senkou Span A would help limit the downside risks associated with the volatility of being inside the Ichimoku Cloud.

The Ichimoku Cloud represents volatility, indecision, whipsaws, pain, anxiety, and misery. It is a place traders do not and should not participate. It is the place where trading accounts go to die. If Decentraland price can’t hold $3.15, the next support level is the Kijun-Sen at $3.70.

MANA/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart

Ideally, Decentraland price will close above the Ichimoku Cloud, eliminating most of the volatility and creating a new bullish breakout setup. However, the earliest that this can occur is $3.88. However, by February 21, that threshold drops to $3.31.

Decentraland price must achieve a close above the Ichimoku Cloud before creating a new uptrend towards the $6 value area.