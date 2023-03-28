Decentraland Price Forecast: What to expect from MANA as Metaverse Fashion Week kicks off

- Metaverse Fashion Week hosted by Decentraland started on March 28 and will proceed to March 31.
- The event brings fashion shows, parties, shopping, panel talks, and amazing experiences to the metaverse.
- Decentraland price could soar almost 20% to $0.673.
Decentraland price (MANA) has identified critical support on day one of the Metaverse Fashion Week. The token is trading horizontally on the four-hour timeframe as bulls push to break above a descending trendline. If the metaverse token escapes this bearish technical formation, MANA could rally northward and record significant gains for investors.
With the big Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW23) starting on March 28 and ending on March 31, big expectations are that MANA will come on the front foot, with Decentraland price action exploding to the upside. The analysis section of this article will reveal what to expect from the metaverse token.
Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week 2023
This year’s Metaverse Fashion Week marks Decentraland’s second annual event, bringing forth a four-day itinerary filled with fashion shows, parties, shopping, panel talks, and amazing experiences.
Plan your #MVFW23 itinerary— Decentraland #MVFW23 (@decentraland) March 25, 2023
March 28-31 brings four fabulous days of fashion shows, parties, shopping, panel talks, and amazing experiences to the metaverse.
Get ready to make your way through the big event like a model on the catwalk. https://t.co/ZNWLY1EtJF
In this year’s MVFW, Decentraland will focus on the newly constructed Neo Plaza, a welcome area established to showcase the next generation of fashion designers, Neo Designers. This conforms to the theme of 2023’s MVFW – Future Heritage.
Besides the Neo Plaza, other focus areas will include Luxury District, the new Organic Origins, Dragon City, and other areas throughout Genesis City. The MVFW23 will happen across Web3 with equally exciting OVR and Spatial metaverses events.
Decentraland price riding on the hype around Metaverse Fashion Week
Decentraland price has sowed a hopeful seed for MANA holders after the token identified a critical support level at $0.564, where it is currently trading. If buying momentum increases, MANA could shatter the immediate roadblock at $0.574 presented by a downtrend line traced from March 18 highs. A decisive flip of this barricade into a support level would support the case for a breakout.
Beyond the downtrend line, Decentraland price could rise further, tagging the resistance confluence between the horizontal line and the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.602. Slightly higher, MANA could reach the 50-day EMA at $0.608.
In highly bullish cases, Decentraland price could reach the $0.673 resistance level in the next few days, denoting a 19.14% increase from the current price. The 200-day EMA at $0.678 would be a great hit, presumably influenced by an influx of sidelined investors.
MANA/USDT 4-hour chart
Santiment data supports the bullish case for MANA
A look at network volume can help provide a better picture of what’s brewing for the MANA token.
The chart shows that the transaction volume is up around 40% between March 9 and March 28, increasing from 453.38 million to 634.73 million, respectively. The notable increase in transaction volume points to investor interest in the metaverse token in the days leading to the MVFW23.
Still, if MANA holders succumb to broader market FUD and flee the market, Decentraland price could plummet, first losing the immediate support at $0.564. Escalating selling pressure could plunge the metaverse token further toward the $0.546 support level, and if push comes to shove, the token could descend to the March 10-11 lows around the $0.495 support floor.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance CEO calls CFTC suit “disappointing” as district court halts Voyager $1 billion sale to Binance.US
Voyager’s deal with Binance’s United States entity, Binance.US, faced another hurdle on March 27, the same day that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) went after the crypto exchange. This is the second time in the span of a month that Voyager’s deal has been objected against by the government.
90% of Ethereum supply leaves exchanges as regulators struggle to classify ETH as Security or Commodity
Ethereum is known not only as the second-biggest cryptocurrency but also as the second-generation cryptocurrency. The blockchain not only brought Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to the crypto space but also framed a target on its back following its Proof of Stake transition plan.
This is how EOS holders responded to the network's EVM testnet launch, what to expect this week
The first milestone on the EOS Network Foundation’s roadmap, the completion of the EOS EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) code, was achieved on March 22, starting the countdown to the launch of the EOS testnet. Well, it is finally here and the community is elated as it brings them closer to the mainnet release on April 14.
XRP price recovers above $0.44 as court ruling approaches, will Ripple win against the SEC?
XRP price has kept its momentum, flashing green on the one-day timeframe as the countdown to the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit continues. The remittance token is moving in tandem with our prediction last week, soaring by a significant margin to secure a place among the best-performing cryptocurrencies on a one-week timeframe.
Bitcoin: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Bitcoin price shows a clear picture of its rally after it breached a long-term bullish pattern in mid-January. As the rally takes a breather, sell signs have started to emerge, which is putting investors in a confused state.