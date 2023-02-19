Share:

With so many cryptocurrencies on the market, few will survive in the long term, and survival comes down to their practical application. Some cryptocurrencies are only valuable for specific purposes, whereas others are more versatile and, therefore, valuable in the long term.

Buy Tokens Now

Many people enjoy using GameFi crypto coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Decentraland (MANA), but are they as good of a long-term investment as more versatile offerings such as the TMS Network (TMSN)? Read on to find out the answer!

Shiba Inu (SHIB) - The memecoin of gaming

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been a huge name in “meme coins” over the last few years. This cryptocurrency grew in the viral fashion of memes, and whilst that may not sound like a good foundation for a cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu (SHIB) still holds many practical applications today.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is supported at most GameFi websites and Web 3.0 iGaming platforms in which you can stake Shiba Inu (SHIB), purchase NFTs for the metaverse, or make any other in-game purchases with crypto. GameFi represents the future of Web 3.0 gaming, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a staple of this, but remember that Shiba Inu (SHIB) derives from a meme… surely there are better long-term investments out there!

Decentraland (MANA) - A dedicated GameFi token

Unlike Shiba Inu (SHIB), which was created as a joke, Decentraland (MANA) is a cryptocurrency that was specifically designed for Web 3.0 gaming. Decentraland (MANA) is a decentralized metaverse gaming experience that demonstrates fierce competition for developers such as Meta (formerly Facebook), and the game's internal economy is based entirely around the Decentraland (MANA) token.

Decentraland (MANA) is a great purchase for anyone enthusiastic about the metaverse and GameFi, but the token’s value depends greatly on the success of the Decentraland (MANA) metaverse. This doesn’t mean that the token is not a wise purchase, but it certainly is not as wise of a long-term investment as other crypto alternatives.

TMS Network (TMSN) - A crypto investment for the long term

Crypto can be a lucrative investment for both the long and short term, but it’s volatile, so you should diversify. One way to diversify is to invest in other digital assets, and this is exactly what TMS Network (TMSN) facilitates. Unlike GameFi tokens that are mainly practical for gaming purposes, TMS Network (TMSN) allows its investors to use the $TMS token to fund a wide range of investment instruments, such as ETFs, FX, and equities.

Along with these investment instruments, TMS Network (TMSN) also serves as a trading education platform. Token owners have access to educational resources, tools, videos, and webinars, in addition to advanced tools such as on-chain analytics, automated trading bots, and arbitrage trading signals.

This allows investors to strategize their use of the TMS Network (TMSN) across the long term. Transparency, security, and efficiency are also core values behind TMS Network (TMSN), and this should ultimately lead to a successful presale. Overall, it should be no surprise that TMS Network (TMSN) is a better long-term investment than GameFi tokens such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Decentraland (MANA).

Final thoughts

Overall, GameFi cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland (MANA) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) show great potential to drive crypto forward, but their long-term value depends on the success of such innovations. TMS Network (TMSN), on the other hand, has recognized that many crypto investors seek to diversify their portfolios, and this will help the network thrive long-term.

Buy Tokens Now

This article is sponsored