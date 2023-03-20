MANA eyes 21% gains thanks to the world’s largest event for the art and science of game making

- Decentraland price is on a 10-day uptrend as it moves diagonally along an ascending trendline.
- MANA could ascend 21.68% from the current price to tag the $0.7330 resistance level last tested on February 21.
- The bullish thesis could be invalidated if the gaming token drops below the uptrend line at $0.6015.
Decentraland price (MANA) has been on an uptrend for 10 consecutive days, moving above an ascending trendline as investors raked in more profits. The uptrend came as investors made a countdown to the 2023 Game Developers Conference (GDC), touted as the 37th edition of the world’s largest event for professionals dedicated to the art and science of making games.
Game Developers Conference (GDC) held from Monday 20th - 24 March.— Crypto N0oB (@stauseefahmed) March 19, 2023
Few big announcements expected during this event. GameFi blue chips expected to lead.
GALA/GMT/APE/MANA/AXS/SAND/MAGIC https://t.co/YRrp0TdFnE
The GDC, held at the San Francisco Moscone Convention Center, is a week-long conference with over 330 exhibitors, 1,000 speakers and more than 650 sessions, workshops, roundtable discussions and networking events. The agenda constitutes deep dives into specific game development disciplines or markets to promote learning and collaboration among specific communities.
MANA targets a 21.68% ascent
Decentraland price is up 23.61% from a low of $0.4828 recorded on March 10. The price action during the 10 days has seen MANA record higher highs and higher lows moving diagonally along an uptrend line. At the time of writing, the gaming token was exchanging hands for $0.6019.
An increase in buying pressure from the said level could see Decentraland price shatter the immediate obstacle presented by the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.6051 before confronting the 50-day EMA at $0.6165.
If buyer momentum is still intact past this level, potentially fueled by recognition and celebrations of the industry’s top games and developers at the GDC, Decentraland price could skyrocket to tag the $0.6738 resistance level within the next three days of the event, which ends on March 24.
Flipping this buyer congestion zone into support could pave the way for the Decentraland price to confront the 200-day EMA at $0.6861 before facing the $0.7330 resistance level. Such a move would denote a 21.68% increase from prevailing rates.
In highly ambitious cases, the Decentraland price could tag the $0.8183 resistance level, which would signify a 35.91% increase from current levels.
MANA/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, if sellers take charge, the Decentraland price could descend below the support provided by the ascending trendline at $0.6015, exposing the gaming token to a cliff that could see the MANA drop 17.33% to the $0.4959 support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price primed to revisit $33,000 as global market turmoil rages on
Bitcoin (BTC) price is rallying in a full recovery story after a harsh and long crypto winter through most of 2022. With both yields and the US Dollar fading, the two biggest kryptonites for Bitcoin bulls are fading and losing their grip on the downtrend.
SEC v. Ripple: John Deaton says Hinman documents will be made public and support defense for Coinbase, Binance
XRP-friendly lawyer John Deaton believes Hinman emails are key to the legal battle between US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and payment giant Ripple.
Is this gaming token ready to plummet after a 56% rally in the last week?
With the Game Developers Conference between March 20 and 24, gaming tokens witnessed a massive boost in their prices. IMX token yielded 56% gains since March 13, alongside other blue-chip gaming tokens.
Here is what needs to happen for Ethereum price to rally 20%
Ethereum (ETH) price shows an exhaustion of bullish momentum after producing a clear sell signal on the four-hour timeframe. This development could result in a quick drop.
Weekly Recap: Bank runs, stablecoin drama, Voyager bankruptcy hearing, threat to DOX Shiba Inu founder
US bank runs sent shockwaves through market participants, traders turned to Bitcoin and the “safe haven” narrative made a comeback. Binance’s $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager is back on track with a ruling from a New York bankruptcy judge.