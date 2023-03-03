DSHUSD turned up in the last two months with an impulsive fashion away from 30.00 area, which means that the ending diagonal within wave 5 of (C) on a daily chart can be completed and the bottom is already in place. We can actually see strong and extended move higher, which is an indication for a five-wave bullish impulse from the lows.
Looking at the 4-hour chart, we can now see it now slowing down within wave (4) correction, where first support is already here around 66 - 62 area, while second deeper support would be in the 60 - 55 zone. Bullish confirmation for wave (5) would be above channel resistance line and 75 region.
