Daily transactions registered on the Ethereum (ETH) network exceeded one million on June 28, for the first time since May 2018, according to data reported by leading Ethereum block explorer Etherscan.
Per Etherscan data, on June 28 there were 1,004,170 transactions confirmed on the Ethereum blockchain. Before yesterday, the last time the Ethereum chain registered over one million daily transactions was in May 2018. Nonetheless, the current level is still notably lower than the 1,349,890 daily transactions peak registered on January 4 last year.
The on-chain transaction value of Ethereum hit a monthly transaction high in December 2018. That month saw 115 million transactions confirmed on-chain, an all-time high excluding activity following a hard fork caused by the DAO hack in 2016.
As crypto analytics firm Diar reported at the time, Ethereum volumes on decentralized applications (DApps) registered a new high in April with 776,000 ETH transacted. At the end of April, industry newsletter Diar also noted that on-chain transactions on the bitcoin (BTC) network hit fresh highs not seen since 2017 during the month.
Veteran trader and author Peter Brandt predicted in a new market forecast that Bitcoin (BTC) will continue to grow, but altcoins like Ethereum will not feel the benefits.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin market overview: BTC/USD re-enters $12,000 as the weekend love continues
Bitcoin has a special relationship with the weekend sessions. Such that the love has not been affected by the devastating losses experienced yesterday. The largest digital asset is in the middle of a staged recovery from the lows formed at $10,300; representing an increase in the value of 8.5% on Friday.
NEO market overview: NEO/USD leads market recovery spiking 5% in tandem with Bitcoin’s 5.5% gain
NEO found support at $16.00 following the acute selling pressure cryptocurrencies had to endure yesterday. NEO navigated the sea of red immediately after breaking above $20.00 hurdle. A new 2019 high was formed at $20.84 before the bears took over control.
Ripple’s SBI Group Partner: Seven Japan-based banks to join MoneyTap
Ripple’s leading strategic partner in Japan SBI Group has announced that the MoneyTap transfer platform is welcoming seven more participants. Among them is Chikubo, Ashiga, Towa, Shimane, Toho and Fukushima Banks.
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - 28 June
Ripple’s XRP has reversed the gains of two weeks, crashing from the recent high of $0.5073 (June 22) to as low as $0.3893 on Thursday. Notably, the sharpest movement was registered on Thursday, as the coin lost over 10% of its value in a matter of hours amid massive sell-off on the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Time to get off that roller-coaster
What an exciting week on the cryptocurrency markets! Bitcoin (BTC) came close to $14,000 only to crash towards $10,000 in less than 24 hours.