“Cryptocurrency will survive regardless of any one country,” Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

Trump's tweets were huge publicity for the cryptocurrency industry.

Cryptocurrency will still survive without the United States – Changpeng Zhao.

The CEO of Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the world believes that negative pushback from governments and people in the highest echelons of power are giving crypto a positive push.

CNBC published an interview with the industry leader on July 23. Zhao also commented on Trump’s recent tweets regarding digital assets. While the US President only made remarks that he is not a fan cryptos, he has not done anything too detrimental. However, the publicity is a win for the cryptocurrency industry.

“Trump so far has not done anything positive or negative, he’s just said he’s not a fan. The fact that he tweeted about it, and the president of the United States is talking about cryptocurrency, it’s a good thing.”

Zhao went ahead to tease that even if Trump bans cryptos in the United States, the asset class will still survive.

“Cryptocurrency will survive regardless of any one country. Most countries that try to ban bitcoin cause their citizens to want cryptocurrency more.”

Apart from Zhao, other industry leaders like Coinbase CEO had positively remarked on Trump’s tweets saying that they are massive for the industry in a positive way.