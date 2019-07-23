“Cryptocurrency will survive regardless of any one country,” Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

- Trump's tweets were huge publicity for the cryptocurrency industry.
- Cryptocurrency will still survive without the United States – Changpeng Zhao.
The CEO of Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the world believes that negative pushback from governments and people in the highest echelons of power are giving crypto a positive push.
CNBC published an interview with the industry leader on July 23. Zhao also commented on Trump’s recent tweets regarding digital assets. While the US President only made remarks that he is not a fan cryptos, he has not done anything too detrimental. However, the publicity is a win for the cryptocurrency industry.
“Trump so far has not done anything positive or negative, he’s just said he’s not a fan. The fact that he tweeted about it, and the president of the United States is talking about cryptocurrency, it’s a good thing.”
Zhao went ahead to tease that even if Trump bans cryptos in the United States, the asset class will still survive.
“Cryptocurrency will survive regardless of any one country. Most countries that try to ban bitcoin cause their citizens to want cryptocurrency more.”
Apart from Zhao, other industry leaders like Coinbase CEO had positively remarked on Trump’s tweets saying that they are massive for the industry in a positive way.
“Achievement unlocked! I dreamt about a sitting U.S. president needing to respond to growing cryptocurrency usage years ago. ‘First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.’ We just made it to step 3 y'all.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
