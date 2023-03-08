Share:

Cryptocurrency SLP made an impulsive five-wave rally from the lows, which is barely first leg A/1 of a minimum three-wave A/1-B/2-C/3 recovery. With recent slow down, we can now see it potentially finishing an a-b-c irregular flat correction in B/2, where ideal support comes around 0.0027 – 0.0025 area. So, watch out for bounce and bullish continuation within wave C/3 soon, just keep in mind that we remain bullish as long as the price is above 0.0020 invalidation level.

