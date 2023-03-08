Cryptocurrency SLP made an impulsive five-wave rally from the lows, which is barely first leg A/1 of a minimum three-wave A/1-B/2-C/3 recovery. With recent slow down, we can now see it potentially finishing an a-b-c irregular flat correction in B/2, where ideal support comes around 0.0027 – 0.0025 area. So, watch out for bounce and bullish continuation within wave C/3 soon, just keep in mind that we remain bullish as long as the price is above 0.0020 invalidation level.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum stakers have high confidence in the altcoin, can it catalyze ETH price rally?
Ethereum 2.0 staking remained popular among holders despite long-term stakers facing average losses of nearly 31%. Over the past ten weeks, realized value of Ethereum (ETH), the average price of Ether supply valued at the day each coin was last transacted on-chain, has eroded.
Privacy coin Monero cooks up potential breakout, XMR price to target 20% rise
Monero price shows a clear consolidative structure, a breakout from which often favors bulls. But the overall sentiment of the market is far from bullish, considering the Silvergate FUD.
Silk Road Bitcoins worth $1 billion move to Coinbase, another sell-off on the horizon?
The US Government’s law enforcement moved $1 billion worth of BTC seized from the Silk Road to Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges. A blockchain security firm identified the transfer of the BTC that was seized in November 2021 and March 2022.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE hemorrhage to continue after Powell's hawkish testimony
Dogecoin (DOGE) price was trading with a bearish bias since February 19, undergoing a massive down move. Twitter CEO and famed doge father Elon Musk reinvigorated the fire with his tweet about a newly found interest in artificial intelligence (AI).
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.