Cryptocurrency Market Update: Massive Bitcoin boost if gold ownership is illegalized

- Gold ownership at the risk of becoming illegal if central banks decide to control inflation due to COVID-19.
- Bitcoin could be the biggest beneficially of a world where gold is not for private ownership.
- Bitcoin price short term trend has a negative bias; $9,250 support could be tested again.
Bitcoin could potentially gain ground on Wall Street according to a picture painted by the head of London-based Odey Asset Management firm, Crispin Odey. In an open letter directed to the firm’s investors, Crispin warns that central banks around the world could decide to outlaw private ownership of gold as a way of controlling inflation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move is not new because according to Odey, the United States Federal Reserve enacted the measure in the 1930s. By so doing, the government forcefully possessed the precious metal from the public at a cost in order to revalue the US dollar.
Inflation is likely to spike between 5% and 15% in the next 15 months. Odey says that high inflation levels would greatly affect long term maturing bonds as well as the growth in the stock market. More stimulus packages to citizens are expected as the virus continues to spread across the world.
Odey also said that the only beneficiaries of the inflation would be Bitcoin and gold and this is the reason investors are still buying more gold. However, Bitcoin is set to be the survivor of the harsh economic times as it’s unlikely to face confiscation. Odey advised investors to consider other safe-haven alternatives from gold as its ownership could be outlawed.
Read also: Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin recovery from $9,500 still eyes $10,000
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin continues to face the wrath of the sellers as though it is a punishment for not being able to overcome the resistance at $10,000. On Wednesday, the price tested the support at $9,250. Recovery from this recent low became unstainable above $9,500, warranting an ongoing retreat. At the moment, Bitcoin is trading at $9,353 after losing 1.65% from $9,512 (opening value).
Other major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Ripple have also embarked on painful gains trimming exercise. For instance, Ethereum is trading at $206 from $209.88 (opening value) while Ripple is exchanging hands at $0.1987 after a correction from $0.2029 (intraday high).
Chart of the day: BTC/USD daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin recovery from $9,500 still eyes $10,000
Bitcoin price extended the downtrend to $9,250 following the multiple rejections it has suffered at $10,000. The granddaddy of cryptocurrencies is valued at $9,489 amid a recovery push to at least reclaim the position above $9,500.
XRP/USD may drop below $0.10 - opinion
The third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization is $8.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.7 billion has lost nearly 2% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid major sell-off on the cryptocurrency market.
Ethereum Price Analysis: Where is ETH/USD consolidation heading to?
Ethereum price has managed to stay above $210 amid the strong stand by the bears across the market. Bitcoin (BTC) is also unable to clear the resistance at $10,000 and has resorted to seeking refuge above $9,500. On the other hand, Ripple is settling above $0.20 after ...
LTC/USD drops below triangle formation as bears take control.
LTC/USD dropped from $44.30 to $44.05 as the bears retained their control for the second straight day. The price is currently consolidating underneath the triangle formation and has found support at the SMA 50 curve. The Elliott Oscillator shows that despite the recent ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.