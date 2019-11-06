Cryptocurrency market update: Litecoin breaks away from Bitcoin amid broad-based consolidation

Litecoin surged to a 13-months high while Bitcoin stall as under $8,000.

Coinbase Visa debit card expands to six European countries.

The cryptocurrency market is sending both positive and negative signals mid-week though this week’s trading. The majority of the top twenty cryptocurrencies are slightly in the red at press time. However, the most significantly improved crypto is Litecoin.

The fifth largest cryptocurrency diverged from the performance of Bitcoin yesterday. Prior, to that, LTC/USD had scaled the levels above $120 before coming to a halt short of $130. The consolidation that followed the surge embraced the support at $130.

A correction from the range between $125 and $130 gained impressive momentum pushing Litecoin to 13 months high at $141.67. Litecoin is the only asset to hit new 2019 highs this June, unlike Bitcoin which has stalled under $8,000.

In other news Coinbase, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the United States has announced the expansion of its Visa debit card service to six European nations. The cards will allow the customers in these nations to spend their digital assets. The countries to enjoy the services include Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The customers with Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Litecoin will have access to the debit card service.