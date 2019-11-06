Cryptocurrency market update: Litecoin breaks away from Bitcoin amid broad-based consolidation
- Litecoin surged to a 13-months high while Bitcoin stall as under $8,000.
- Coinbase Visa debit card expands to six European countries.
The cryptocurrency market is sending both positive and negative signals mid-week though this week’s trading. The majority of the top twenty cryptocurrencies are slightly in the red at press time. However, the most significantly improved crypto is Litecoin.
The fifth largest cryptocurrency diverged from the performance of Bitcoin yesterday. Prior, to that, LTC/USD had scaled the levels above $120 before coming to a halt short of $130. The consolidation that followed the surge embraced the support at $130.
A correction from the range between $125 and $130 gained impressive momentum pushing Litecoin to 13 months high at $141.67. Litecoin is the only asset to hit new 2019 highs this June, unlike Bitcoin which has stalled under $8,000.
In other news Coinbase, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the United States has announced the expansion of its Visa debit card service to six European nations. The cards will allow the customers in these nations to spend their digital assets. The countries to enjoy the services include Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The customers with Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Litecoin will have access to the debit card service.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.