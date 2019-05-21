Cryptocurrency market update: Bulls embrace key support areas ushering fresh gains

Ethereum is up 0.89% while Bitcoin Cash is trending higher 1.1% on the day.

Bitcoin SV defies sluggish movement on the market to double its value on Tuesday 21.

The crypto market is steadily trending higher following few days of devastating declines across the board. Bitcoin led the market in a bullish phase last week but took the entire market almost right back where it had come from. However, for Bitcoin, the price returned to levels around $8,000 before consolidation above $7,900.

Looking at the intraday charts, we see most assets turning back to green. Ethereum is up 0.89% while Bitcoin Cash is trending higher 1.1% on the day. As we move closer to the close of the session on Tuesday, chances are high that the market will close while in the green for the first time since Thursday last week.

Other assets that are performing incredibly well are Bitcoin SV which spiked impressively, in turn, more than doubling its value in just one day, and Bitcoin Gold which is up 7.67% at press time. Ethereum Classic has also been on a mission to reverse the trend and could soon break above the range resistance we discussed in the earlier published price analysis.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) soars 66% as Craig Wright secures Bitcoin’s Whitepaper registration copyright