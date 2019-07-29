Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin tumbles to $9,300 - Ethereum and Ripple plunge

- Cryptocurrencies suffered acute declines on Sunday before finding credible support.
- US Senate committee to hold hearings on the framework cryptocurrency regulations.
The cryptocurrency market is largely in the red on the first day of the week’s trading. Bears ravaged thought key support levels with most digital currencies unable to find balance on Sunday. The correction from the highs posted on Saturday is having the majority of investor question if the market is manipulated. However, one apparent thing is that volatility is extremely high at the moment.
As reported by FXStreet, the US Senate Committee On Banking, Housing, And Urban Affairs is expected to hold hearing starting tomorrow to discuss the regulation from for digital assets. The hearings comes a couple of weeks after holding hearings for Facebook’s Libra crypto project. We will keep our readers update on the events of the hearings.
Bitcoin market update
Bitcoin flash dropped from highs above $10,200 to a devastating low at around $9,300. An immediate bounce occurred towards $9,800. However, a high formed at $9,721 on Monday. As discussed earlier today, Bitcoin is relatively oversold and could soon be correcting higher. There is a considerable distribution of support areas starting with $9,400, $9,300 and $9,000.
Ethereum market update
Ethereum, a crypto that is gradually establishing itself independent of Bitcoin was caught up in the tailwind. The crypto plunged from highs around $222 taking a pit stop pat $202. However, the sellers continued to milk the bullish well dry forcing declines under $198. The reliable support at $197 gave ETH a boost. ETH/USD touched at $215 but dived back to $206. For now, Ethereum is struggling to shake off the bear pressure at $209.
Ripple market update
Ripple in an open letter told the US Congress not to paint all cryptocurrency projects with one brush. This follows the hearings for Facebook’s Libra that revived a fresh look into crypto regulation.
Meanwhile, XRP is trading at $0.3083 after failing to make headway above $0.3200. Besides, the buyers are fighting to correct the 1% loss on the day. Over the weekend, XRP/USD dipped under $0.30 as reported by FXStreet. With the recovery hampered, the best the bulls can do is defend $0.30 support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD critical support areas come under prolonged pressure
Bitcoin struggled to secure key support areas during the weekend sessions. However, bearish pressure had its way smashing the price back under $10,000. Downside correction continued below the moving average.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD holding ground above $0.3
Ripple bulls are glancing higher following an eventful weekend session. Ripple continuously formed a lower high pattern but intense support at $0.30 had the downside strongly protected.
Ethereum has earned public recognition on par with Bitcoin
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, probably cannot be classified as an altcoin anymore. This opinion was expressed by analysts of the institutional cryptocurrency exchange San Francisco Open Exchange (SFOX).
The largest bank in the Philippines has launched its own cryptocurrency
UnionBank, the largest bank in the Philippines, has become the country's first financial institution to launch its own cryptocurrency. Moreover, the financial institution has already completed its first cryptocurrnency transaction, The Philippine Star reports.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.