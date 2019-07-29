Circle's Jeremy Allaire to witness at the US Senate cryptocurrency regulation hearings

The Senate hearings on crypto regulations to begin on July 30.

Mr. Jeremy Allaire founder of Circle expected as a witness among others.

The United States Senate committee, The Committee On Banking, Housing, And Urban Affairs will be holding a hearing session that will examine the regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies on July 30. The hearing is dubbed “Examining Regulatory Frameworks for Digital Currencies and Blockchain.”

Some of the witnesses expected at the hearing include Mr. Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman CEO, Circle. representing The Blockchain Association will be Ms. Rebecca M. Nelson, Specialist in International Trade and Finance, Congressional Research Service as well as the Professor of Law Ms. Mehrsa Baradaran from the Irvine School of Law in California.

The committee website details that all hearings will be webcast and therefore only available after the hearing commences.