Cryptocurrency market sentiment reaches record highs as investors grow extremely greedy

- Cryptocurrency investors have reached levels of greed not seen since June 2019.
- High greed indicates that the market needs to see a correction.
The cryptocurrency market has experienced a massive bull rally that started around October 1. Since then, the total market capitalization reached $583 billion at its peak from a low of $340 billion. On November 26, the entire market suffered a steep correction to $484 billion but managed to recover quickly in the next three days. It seems that levels of greed have remained extremely high, nonetheless.
The crypto market needs a steeper correction to remain healthy
Nothing goes up forever, and cryptocurrency investors certainly know this fact. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has been an accurate tool to predict upcoming periods of consolidation for the market. In the past, investors have been extremely greedy on several occasions.
Crypto High Greed compared to market capitalization chart
Every time the index reached high or extreme greed for an extended period of time, the total market capitalization suffered significant blows. This metric has been accurate since February 2018.
The index is now showing extreme greed since practically the beginning of November, which indicates that a correction might happen soon. Furthermore, it seems that some technical indicators have turned bearish for Bitcoin as well.
BTC/USD monthly chart
On the monthly chart, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal for the first time since the all-time high in December 2017. The last call had a ton of follow-through and predicted the top of Bitcoin very accurately. Additionally, despite Bitcoin price breaking the all-time high on some exchanges, the potential of a double top is still present.
Although some sell signals weren’t validated in the past, considering the overextension of the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, it seems likely for the last signal to be confirmed, which could potentially drive Bitcoin price to a 30% correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin ultimate liftoff to $22,500, crypto bull market at the threshold
The cryptocurrency market appears to be retreating after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of around $19,882. Over the last 24 hours, the top 50 crypto asset posted considerable gains.
Stellar and Ripple stood out as top gainers in the cryptocurrency market bull run
The cryptocurrency market has been on a constant rollup in the last seven days. Stellar (XLM) and Ripple (XRP) emerged as top gainers of the week, posting 8.6% and 22.7% in gains, respectively.
Altcoin prices on the cusp of skyrocketing as they did in the last two bullish cycles
Bitcoin blasted above its old high after Monday’s upswing towards $20,000, suggesting that the altcoin season is about to take off. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $19,700 following a rejection from the new all-time high (ATH).
Institutional investors are here to stay, and they want all your Bitcoin
Bitcoin is often regarded as a speculative instrument used by marginal retail traders to get a couple of quick bucks. This might be the case during the bubble of 2017 when the whole world and his wife talked about BTC and wanted to get instantly rich, inspired by the endless stories of overnight "bitcoin millionaires".
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.