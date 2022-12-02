- Cryptocurrency assets’ tax loophole is being targeted by US senators working on a $12.7 billion wildlife conservation bill.
- Three people familiar with the negotiations told E&E News that senators propose clarity on the “wash sale rule.”
- Cryptocurrencies would be defined as securities to apply the US Internal Revenue Service’s “wash sale rule” and raise up to $12.5 billion in a decade.
Cryptocurrency assets, if treated like securities, can help pay $12.5 billion over the next ten years and fund the historic “Recovering America’s Wildlife Act.” The US Internal Revenue Service’s “wash sale rule” that currently applies to securities would apply to cryptocurrency assets as well, closing a loophole in crypto taxation.
Also read: Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX US is fully solvent, withdrawals could open today
Cryptocurrency assets treated as securities in final RAWA negotiations
Cryptocurrency taxation has a loophole that can be closed by defining these assets as securities. US Senators are closing in on negotiations on the bipartisan Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA).
For months the bipartisan bill was stalled over how it would be paid for, sources close to the matter told E&E News about a breakthrough in negotiations. Senators are considering closing a tax loophole and creating a funding mechanism that generates up to $12.5 billion in the next ten years to pay for RAWA.
The pay-for would involve clarity on the definition of digital assets. Three sources close to the matter maintained their anonymity and told E&E News that the US Internal Revenue Service’s wash sale rules that apply to securities could be applied to cryptocurrencies.
The US Senate Finance Committee, a body that has jurisdiction over the funding confirmed the application of the “wash sale rule” to crypto is an option in the ongoing discussion.
Virtual asset taxation could raise up to $12.5 billion in ten years
RAWA would provide $1.3 billion per year to states and territories and $97.5 million per year for tribes, to assist in their efforts to conserve, restore and protect wildlife and habitat. A bipartisan coalition in the House and Senate support the objectives of the legislation and view it as transformative.
RAWA is looked at as a natural successor to the Great American Outdoors Act of 2020 that fully and permanently reauthorized the Land and Water Conservation Fund for the first time since the program’s creation in the 1960s.
The Senate’s initial plan was to collect fees and fines paid by polluters. However, lawmakers in both parties were concerned that it would fail to sufficiently address the ballooning federal deficit.
The new cryptocurrency taxation rule would prohibit investors from claiming losses on securities sold at a loss and then reacquiring the same or similar asset within 30 days. The wash sale rule offset would achieve either $11.2 billion or $12.5 billion over 10 years, according to a source close to the matter.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH sets the stage for a rally above $1,500
Ethereum price performance over the last few days has been incredible as it breached critical hurdles. This move occurred when Bitcoin was consolidating, hinting at the underlying strength of ETH buyers.
CFTC Chair proposes strengthening Digital Commodities bill citing FTX collapse
The Chairman of CFTC, Rostin Behnam, testified in the Congressional hearings against FTX on Thursday. Benham made some significant statements regarding regulation and authority.
Coinbase Wallet disables NFT transfers as Apple forces 30% fees compliance
Coinbase Wallet took a dig at the biggest tech company in the world, Apple, after it was forced to deactivate some of its features. The wallet service of the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world could not follow certain policies by Apple.
Solana price shows largest influx of transactions during November's 65% downswing
Solana price was a crypto-underperformer throughout November. While several cryptocurrencies produced decent-to-jaw-dropping countertrend rallies, the Solana price remained suppressed.
Bitcoin: Assessing chances of one last bear market rally for 2022
BTC is in a good place to trigger another bear market rally from a high-time frame perspective. This development, combined with the optimistic outlook seen in on-chain metrics, further strengthens the possibility of a happy ending to 2022.