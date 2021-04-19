Zilliqa has lost 30% of its market capitalization in the past three days. The digital asset must hold a critical support level to avoid further downside action.

Binance Coin price had a 20% dive in the last 48 hours amid overall market weakness. However, the Ethereum rival has managed to recover faster than other coins and aims for new all-time highs.

Bitcoin is recovering, and traders are pinpointing $57,000 and $60,300 as the key short-term price levels to watch.